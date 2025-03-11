Cassimy Returns for Second Season on the Sidelines

March 11, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced Tuesday that Sheldon Cassimy will return as head coach and assistant general manager for a second consecutive season in the role, and his sixth campaign with the organization.

The club's fourth head coach in franchise history has been with the team since 2020, previously working under the guidance of Antoine Broxsie and former CEBL Coach of the Year, Ryan Schmidt, including a championship in 2022. Cassimy was named head coach of the Honey Badgers last March, resulting in a 6-14 (.300) record in his first campaign at the helm. However, with some help from the amazing fan support last season, the team was able to log a 5-5 (0.500) record at home in the CAA Centre.

"The Honey Badgers organization holds a special place in my heart," said Sheldon Cassimy. "Coming into my sixth season with the team, second as head coach and assistant GM, we will continue to nurture our culture of performance at a championship caliber level."

Cassimy covered for Antoine Broxsie during the 2023 season for three games while Broxsie was with the Cleveland Cavaliers during NBA Summer League. However, his debut as a professional head coach came unexpectedly during the 2022 season when Head Coach Ryan Schmidt was forced to miss a game June 30 against Guelph. The Honey Badgers took down the Nighthawks 95-76 for Cassimy's first win.

Cassimy is currently the lead assistant coach of the McMaster University Marauders men's basketball program. He has been with the team for four years, with his tenure being filled with continuous success. This season they unfortunately were impacted by a slow start which made the road to the playoffs very difficult. They finished the season strong however, including a three-game win streak in February including hard-fought victories versus Toronto Metropolitan University and Brock University, two of the OUA's best.

"We're thrilled to have Coach Sheldon back with us this season," said Jermaine Anderson, general manager and vice president of basketball operations. "His commitment to player development, professionalism and genuine care for our players set him apart. His leadership will continue to elevate our organization."

Prior to the Honey Badgers first official CEBL season in Brampton, Cassimy led their Basketball Champions League Americas (BCLA) squad through their first action at the CAA Centre on February 7, 2023 against Nicaragua's Real Estelí, and throughout the rest of the tournament.

From 2017-2019, before his time in the CEBL, Cassimy was the lead skill development coach at the Canada Basketball Training Centre.

Cassimy was with Ryerson University during their 2015-16 season as an assistant coach. The Rams finished their campaign 17-2 before winning the OUA Championship. However, Cassimy made his official coaching debut as an assistant coach with the University of Toronto in 2014.

Cassimy played four years at Burman University, helping the Bobcat's win four consecutive conference championships while obtaining a degree in Health and Wellness.

Cassimy's signing follows the Honey Badger's official purchase by Anthem Sports & Entertainment CEO, Leonard Asper. Brampton's campaign opens on the road May 18 against the Montreal Alliance, followed by a visit to the nation's capital May 21 to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks. The Honey Badgers will then return home to host the Scarborough Shooting Stars on May 25 in the club's home opener.

Ticket packages to catch all of the action at the CAA Centre are now available, including season tickets, half season pack, group experiences, and more! Visit honeybadgers.ca/tickets or contact tickets@honeybadgers.ca for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Elite Basketball League message board...





Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from March 11, 2025

Cassimy Returns for Second Season on the Sidelines - Brampton Honey Badgers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.