Honey Badgers Sign Jasman Sangha

April 29, 2025 - Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Brampton Honey Badgers News Release







The Brampton Honey Badgers of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) announced that they have signed another Brampton-native, and the first player of South Asian descent in team history in Jasman Sangha, who will suit up for his first professional season.

Sangha is joining the team after six collegiate seasons in the NCAA and JUCO, where he most recently was a starter for the Canisius University Golden Griffins. He finished the season averaging 9.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 24.4 minutes in 20 games. His season was highlighted by a career-high 26 points that included two made threes, six made free throws, and three steals versus the University of Maine on December 14.

"We are excited to welcome Jasman back home to Brampton," said Honey Badgers General Manager and Vice President of Basketball Operations Jermaine Anderson. "I feel he is going to be a fan favourite as a Brampton native and on the court his size and strength will be a valuable asset."

Prior to Sangha's time in the NCAA where he also attended California State University Northridge and Texas A&M University Corpus Christi, he attended Garden City Community College in Kansas. This turned into a breakout season for the 6-foot-8, 225-pound big man. He ended the year posting 13.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 25.4 minutes. He had three double-doubles on the year including 22 points and 15 rebounds in his season debut with the Broncbusters vs. Cowley County Community College.

"Beginning my professional career in my hometown is something I could not have dreamt up," said Sangha. "For Canadians like me, the CEBL is an amazing way to kickstart a career and I look forward to showing off what Brampton basketball is all about."

The 6-foot-8, 225-pound big man is joining the Honey Badgers after averaging 7.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 17.4 minutes on 52 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent from behind the arc in 108 games throughout his collegiate career. He is a Southland Conference Tournament Champion after Texas A&M University Corpus Christi took down Northwestern State University in 2023.

Sangha finished his high school career in Brampton at Louise Arbour Secondary School where he transitioned from to Pensacola State College to begin his postsecondary career.

Sangha's signing follows the Honey Badgers' acquisition of Taryn Todd, a Arkansas State standout and All-Sun Belt First Team player. Sangha is the ninth Canadian under contract with the team and the third Brampton native, joining David Muenkat and the teams' first round pick, Yohann Sam.

The Honey Badgers 2025 campaign is set to get underway May 18 in Montreal, followed by a quick stop in the nation's capital to take on the Ottawa BlackJacks on May 21. Brampton then returns to the CAA Centre to welcome the Scarborough Shooting Stars to start the club's third season in the city. Ticket packages to catch all of the action at the CAA Centre are now available, including season tickets, half season pack, group experiences, and more! Visit honeybadgers.ca/tickets or contact tickets@honeybadgers.ca for more information.

