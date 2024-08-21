Game Preview: Dallas Wings at New York Liberty - August 22

August 21, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Brooklyn, NY - The Dallas Wings (6-21) remain in Brooklyn to face the New York Liberty (24-4) for a second straight game on Thursday. Tipoff at Barclays Center is slated for 6 p.m. CT, with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest and streaming on Prime Video. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will be on the call.

The Wings and Liberty met on Tuesday night at Barclays, with New York pulling away in the fourth quarter to score the 94-74 win. Dallas trailed by four with just over nine minutes to go before the Liberty went on a decisive 14-0 run, holding the Wings scoreless for over five minutes. Satou Sabally led the Wings with a team-high 24 points in what was just her second game of the season.

How To Follow

Airing Bally Sports Southwest and streaming on Prime Video. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Liberty Schedule & Results

8/20 at NYL L, 74-94

8/22 at NYL 6 p.m.

9/10 at DAL 7 p.m.

9/12 at DAL 7 p.m.

DAL leads the all-time series 41-37

Game Status Report

The Dallas Wings have no injuries or absences to report.

Notable Storylines

Satou Starting Off Strong

Satou Sabally has played two games so far this season, both being against the top two teams in the WNBA standings - the New York Liberty and Connecticut Sun. Despite the stiff competition, she has averaged 22.0 points, .451 shooting, including .571 from three, while grabbing 6.5 rebounds, dishing 5.5 assists and racking up 3.0 steals per contest. She is the reigning WNBA Most Improved Player and All-WNBA First Team choice.

Strength of Schedule

The Dallas Wings have the hardest strength of schedule to close the WNBA regular season, based on average opponent win total. Entering the final 15 games of the regular season after the Olympic Break, Wings' opponents on average had 14.6 wins, which is weighted heavily by four remaining games against the New York Liberty, who finished the first half of play with a 21-4 record. In comparison, the Minnesota Lynx remaining opponents had an average of 10.86 wins and the Chicago Sky opponents earned 11.0 wins prior to the Olympic Break.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.