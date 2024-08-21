Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson Earns Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award

NEW YORK - The WNBA today announced Las Vegas Aces forward A'ja Wilson as the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award winner for her dedication and positive impact on the community.

The award, named for WNBA legend and Hall of Famer Dawn Staley, recognizes a current WNBA player who best exemplifies the characteristics of a leader in the community where they work or live. The award's recipient embodies Staley's spirit, leadership, charitable efforts, love for the game and inspirational presence in their community.

This accolade is especially meaningful for Wilson, who spent four years under Staley's tutelage on the University of South Carolina's women's basketball team, from 2014 to 2018. Staley and Wilson led the Gamecocks to 129 total wins, four straight SEC Tournament championships, two Final Four appearances and the program's first-ever national championship in 2017.

Beyond the court, Wilson plays an active role in her community by empowering youth and creating welcoming spaces for their development. Her impact reaches beyond her hometown of Hopkins and nearby Columbia, South Carolina to her more recently established roots in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"A'ja is a tremendous ambassador for the WNBA and an inspiration to us all. She leads with passion, and that's evident in each and every one of her interactions," said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. "A'ja's rapport with Dawn Staley undeniably shapes her leadership as she uplifts the next generation in South Carolina, Las Vegas and beyond."

In 2019, Wilson founded the A'ja Wilson Foundation to benefit children with dyslexia, a cause that resonates deeply with her. The organization promotes anti-bullying efforts and even established four student and teacher scholarships with the Dyslexia Resource Center. Wilson's foundation also hosted a back to school event at the Bethlehem Community Center in Columbia, South Carolina donating school supplies ahead of the 2023-24 school year to enhance the learning experience.

In March 2024, Wilson continued her youth advocacy efforts by hosting the Unapologetic Girls Summit in Las Vegas. The event fostered creativity and authenticity while offering learning experiences in financial literacy and self-care.

"Coach Staley has been so giving to so many people throughout her life, and I'm blessed to have been able to see firsthand how she embodies the league's community leadership award," said Wilson. "For me to now be in this position, trying my best to help future generations, and help my community, it is truly an honor to receive an award that is named after her."

"A'ja Wilson's dedication on the court is matched only by her commitment to her community," said Dawn Staley. "Winning this award is a testament to her unwavering passion for making a positive impact both in basketball and in the lives of those around her. As a former player of mine, this holds even more significance, reflecting the values I strive to instill in all my players. Her achievements are a shining example of how the legacy of leadership and service continues to inspire greatness beyond the game."

Nominees for the award were submitted by WNBA teams, and Wilson was selected by a designated committee as the recipient of the Dawn Staley Community Leadership Award. The WNBA will make a $10,000 donation to a charity of Wilson's choice.

