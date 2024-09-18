Game Preview: Dallas Wings at Las Vegas Aces - September 19

September 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, Texas - The Dallas Wings (9-30) close out their 2024 season at the Las Vegas Aces (26-13) Thursday evening at Michelob Ultra Arena. Tipoff is slated for 9 p.m. CT, with the game airing on Bally Sports Southwest and streaming on WNBA League pass. Ron Thulin and Fran Harris will be on the call.

The Wings will look to finish the year on a high note and even the season series with the reigning WNBA champions. The Aces won the first two meetings of the year with Dallas, with the Wings scoring a 93-90 victory in Arlington in their most-recent showdown on Aug. 27. Dallas saw a trio of scorers reach the 20-point mark that night, including a team-high 28 for Satou Sabally. The Wings will be without top rebounder Teaira MCowan, who had 17 boards in that Aug. 27 tilt. McCowan will be serving a one-game suspension after being tabbed with her seventh technical foul of the year on Sunday at Indiana.

Thursday's matchup features the WNBA's top two scorers going toe-to-toe one more time. Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale, who recently became the franchise's all-time leading scorer while also setting the WNBA record for quickest to 4,000 career points, lists No. 2 in the league this season at 22.2 points per game. Las Vegas center A'ja Wilson leads the W in scoring in 2024 with her 26.9 per game average.

On the line for Las Vegas on Thursday is a jump from its current spot at No. 4 in the standings to No. 3. The Aces would need to win while the Connecticut Sun would have to lose to the Chicago Sky on Thursday for the Aces and Sun to swap spots. Should Vegas be the No. 3 seed, they'd face No. 6 seed Indiana Fever in the First Round of the WNBA Playoffs; at No. 4, they'd square off with No. 5 seed Seattle Storm. Other confirmed Playoff seeds include No. 1 New York Liberty, No. 2 Minnesota Lynx and No. 7 Phoenix Mercury. Washington, Atlanta and Chicago are all in the mix for the eighth and final spot heading into this week's regular-season finales.

Airing Bally Sports Southwest and streaming on WNBA League Pass. Follow @DallasWings and @DallasWingsPR for the latest breaking news. Live stats available on stats.wnba.com.

2024 Wings-Aces Schedule & Results

6/5 at DAL L, 81-95

7/7 at LVA L, 85-104

8/27 at DAL W, 93-90

9/19 at LVA 9 p.m. CT

LVA lead the all-time series 41-36

Game Status Report

Stephanie Soares - OUT (left knee)

Teaira McCowan - OUT (suspended - technical foul limit)

Notable Storylines

The Race To 4k

Arike Ogunbowale became the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 4,000 career points. Ogunbowale totaled a team-high 27 on 9/15 at Indiana to eclipse the 4,000-point mark in just 195 games. Ogunbowale bested the previous record holder, Breanna Stewart, by one game.

Fastest to 4,000 points

1. Arike Ogunbowale - 195 games

2. Breanna Stewart - 196 games

3. Diana Taurasi - 197 games

4. A'ja Wilson - 198 games

Ogunbowale's Numbers Put In Perspective

- Should Arike Ogunbowale stay above 20 PPG at season's end, only two players in WNBA history have previously led the league in steals and averaged over 20 PPG:

Angel McCoughtry (2012 - 21.4 ppg, 2.5 spg) & Sheryl Swoopes (2000 - 20.7 ppg, 2.8 spg)

- Should she average 21.5 or more PPG, she'd have the highest scoring average by the WNBA's steals leader in league history

- Only four players (five times) in WNBA history have ever averaged 20+ points AND 5+ assists - NONE have also led the league in steals:

2022: Kelsey Plum - 20.2 ppg, 5.1 apg; 2018: Diana Taurasi - 20.7 ppg, 5.3 apg; 2014: Skyalar Diggins - 20.1 ppg, 5.0 apg; 2013: Diana Taurasi - 20.3 ppg, 6.2 apg; 1999: Cynthia Cooper - 22.1 ppg, 5.2 apg

