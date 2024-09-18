Atlanta Dream Sign Ezinne Kalu to Hardship Contract

September 18, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA, GA - The Atlanta Dream have signed guard Ezinne Kalu to a seven-day hardship contract, the organization announced today.

The 5'8" guard brings a wealth of international experience, most recently leading the 2024 Nigerian Olympic team past the group stage in Paris earlier this year. Kalu averaged 18.5 points per game in Paris, ranking her fourth in the category, behind only Emma Meesseman (BEL), A'ja Wilson (USA), and Satou Sabally (GER). Kalu's standout performance came against Australia, where she led D'Tigress to an upset win, scoring 19 points, with five assists, five rebounds, and three steals.

Originally from Newark, New Jersey, Kalu is no stranger to the state of Georgia, having attended Savannah State University, where she guided the Tigers to their first MEAC Championship in 2015. She also became the first player in school history to eclipse 2,000 career points.

