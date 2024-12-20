Game Preview - Halifax at Colorado

December 20, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Halifax Thunderbirds News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds will be in search of their first win of the season when they head on the road to take on the Colorado Mammoth at Ball Arena on Saturday night. Opening face-off is slated for 10:00 p.m. AT.

Head to Head

These two teams have only had two meetings all-time since the Thunderbirds' move to Halifax in 2019. The Mammoth visited The Nest during that inaugural season, and the Thunderbirds came out with a 12-9 victory at home.

The Mammoth returned to Halifax last season, and once again, the Thunderbirds were able to take a 14-10 victory to end their regular season.

This will be the first time that the Thunderbirds will play in Colorado in their history, and they'll be looking to keep their record spotless against Colorado when they visit the Loud House.

Scouting the Thunderbirds

Halifax broke out with a 17-goal effort in their opening game of the year, but last weekend, it wasn't as smooth for the offence.

Dawson Theede continues to fill the net for Halifax, scoring eight goals over his first two games of the campaign. He sits third on the team in scoring and first in goals, followed closely by Thomas Hoggarth (5G, 3A).

Clarke Petterson and Randy Staats have taken on roles more as facilitators through the first two games, both sitting with identical two-goal, 13 point statlines so far. They'll be relied on to continue to fill the stat sheet for the Thunderbirds this season.

Rookie Mike Robinson had a pair of goals and an assist to bring his season total to five points in two games.

Jake Withers returned to the lineup against Saskatchewan, chipping in a pair of assists to go along with 13 loose balls. He and Ryan Terefenko helped to anchor the Thunderbirds' transition in that game, pushing for early offence off of turnovers. Terefenko and Graeme Hossack also combined for 15 loose balls in the game, continuing the Thunderbirds' strong efforts off the turf.

Warren Hill will look to secure his first win of the year on the road in this game. The Halifax starter turned away 41 shots a week ago, but he was on the wrong side of the final outcome. He has a 12.35 goals-against average and a .757 save percentage in those two outings.

Scouting the Mammoth

The Mammoth added some familiar faces back to the fold for an offence that had led Colorado to back-to-back NLL Cup finals before last season.

Veteran righty Ryan Lee is back and healthy after some injury battles over the last few years. The Mammoth also got Will Malcom back from Panther City via expansion - the lefty was originally drafted by Colorado back in 2019.

The two forwards have 12 points apiece. But it's been the play of American Connor Kelly (8G, 10A) that has been a big boost for Colorado. He leads the team in scoring, being trailed slightly by strong offensive talents in Zed Williams (8G, 6A) and Eli McLaughlin (4G, 9A). Connor Robinson (4G, 7A) can also fill the net if he gets on a roll.

Defensively, Robert Hope has gotten off to a strong start for the Mammoth. The veteran defender currently sits second league-wide in loose balls (34) and is tied for fifth in caused turnovers (5). The Mammoth captain is also flanked by some strong vets in Damon Edwards, Warren Jeffrey, Brett Craig, and Jordan Gilles. 2024 draftee Owen Rahn is producing a point per game in transition while Owen Down is giving Colorado good minutes in his second year.

Dillon Ward will be in the cage for the Mammoth on Saturday. The multi-time NLL Goalie of the Year currently sits with a 9.34 GAA and a .810 SV%.

Milestone Watch

Clarke Petterson needs five assists to reach 200 for his career

Thomas Hoggarth needs three points to reach 200 for his career

Mitch Wilde needs eight loose balls to reach 500 for his career

Warren Hill needs 16 minutes played to reach 4,000 for his career

Broadcast Info

Thunderbirds fans can catch all the action on Saturday night on TSN+ in Canada, ESPN+ in the United States, and additionally on NLL+

