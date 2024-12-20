Player Transactions

December 20, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL) News Release







The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Tyson Bell on the Active Roster from the Injured Reserve List.

The Halifax Thunderbirds have placed Coady Adamson on the Hold Out List from the Active Roster.

The Las Vegas Desert Dogs have placed Justin Geddie on Evaluation List from the Physically Unable to Perform List.

