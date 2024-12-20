What to Expect When the Bandits Raise Their 6th Championship Banner on December 28

December 20, 2024 - National Lacrosse League (NLL)

Buffalo Bandits News Release







After a seven-month hiatus and yet another NLL Championship, the Buffalo Bandits are excited to welcome fans back to KeyBank Center for the Home Opener presented by Milk For Health on Saturday, Dec. 28 and raise a banner to the rafters for the second straight year.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 6:10 p.m. for the start of the opening sequence and ceremony as the Bandits raise their sixth championship banner to the rafters. Faceoff is at 6:30 p.m. and all fans in attendance will receive a mini replica banner. Limited tickets are still available.

PA Announcer Chris "Swenny" Swenson will be back in full force and so will the Bandettes, who will be performing during the game as well as the bagpiper bringing music to our ears.

Here's more of what you can expect.

Arena Activities

At the 100-level near the 1970 Club, fans can take photos with a "Banditland" backdrop from Alpha-LIT. Additionally, near the Labatt Blue Zone, there'll be hair braiding, face painting and airbrush tattoos.

Milk for Health will have games and giveaways at a table across from Aisle 2 and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino will be at the arena hosting a sweepstakes where fans can enter to win a suite night experience for a Bandits game this season!

Memorabilia

If you've ever wanted to get your hands on a piece of Bandits memorabilia or signed items you'll have your chance during the home opener!

Total Sports entertainment will have silent auction for sports memorabilia and there'll be a limited quantity of autographed surprise ornaments that will be sold on the 100-level across from Aisle 6.

Then to top it all off, the team will be running a sweepstakes presented by Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino for a mini banner that is signed by the whole team. Enter here for your chance to win!

We look forward to seeing you at KeyBank Center on the 28th!

