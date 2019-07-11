Game Postponed

July 11, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - New Jersey Jackals News Release





Thursday's game against the Quebec Capitales has been postponed. The Jackals will take the field on Friday, July 12th for a double header beginning at 5:05pm. Gates will open at 4:30 pm.

