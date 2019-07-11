Boulders Suspended

July 11, 2019 - Canadian American League (Can-Am) - Rockland Boulders News Release





Thursday night's game between the Rockland Boulders (20-26) and the Trois-Rivieres Aigles (27-19) was suspended in the bottom of the second inning and will be completed before tomorrow night's scheduled game at 7:05.

Rockland starter Zach Jemiola gave up two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Aigles starter Brandon Barker only allowed one Boulders batter - first baseman Matt Oberste - to reach base.

The teams will finish tonight's game and play tomorrow night's originally-scheduled game at 7:05. Those will be the first two games of a four-game set between the two teams.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian American League message board...





Canadian American League Stories from July 11, 2019

Boulders Suspended - Rockland Boulders

Game Postponed - New Jersey Jackals

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.