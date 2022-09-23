Game One of Eastern League Championship Series Moved to Saturday, September 24

September 23, 2022 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







(Erie, PA) - The Erie SeaWolves, Double-A Affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, announce that due to the expected weather conditions for Sunday, September 25, Game One of the 2022 Eastern League Championship Series between the Erie SeaWolves and the Somerset Patriots has been moved to Saturday, September 24 beginning at 6:05 p.m. Gates will open at 5 p.m.

Game Two and Game Three of the series at TD Bank Ballpark will still be played as scheduled on Tuesday, September 27 and Wednesday, September 28 (if necessary).

Tickets for the first-ever Eastern League Championship Series game at UPMC Park are available at the UPMC Park ticket office, by calling 814-456-1300 or by visiting SeaWolves.com.

The 2022 Eastern League Playoffs are presented by UPMC and Ariens.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from September 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.