Championship Ticket Punched as Lockridge Walks It off in Somerset

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots punched their Eastern League Championship Series ticket with a 6-5 walk-off win over the Portland Sea Dogs at TD Bank Ballpark on Thursday night.

Brandon Lockridge supplied the heroics with a tenth inning walk-off single to score former Sea Dog Jeisson Rosario from third base to win the game.

Lockridge gave the Patriots their first walk-off win of the season in the April 12th home opener at TD Bank Ballpark vs. the Erie SeaWolves. Now, Somerset will face the SeaWolves in the Eastern League Championship series beginning on Sunday.

Lockridge ended the game 2-for-5 with both of hits bringing home runs for the Patriots.

After Somerset fell behind 3-0 entering the bottom of the seventh inning, Lockridge opened up a three-run bottom of the frame to tie the game.

Somerset sent nine men to the plate, with Lockridge's single serving as one of only two hits in the inning. Trey Sweeney, Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells then each drew walks to load the bases and force in the tying runs.

Then in the eighth inning, Hudson Potts belted a two-run homer to put Portland up 5-3. With two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Somerset rallied.

Mickey Gasper singled to lead off the inning, before the next two batters were struck out in order. Then, with Max Burt pinch-running for Gasper, Dominguez drew another walk to put the tying runs on base for Austin Wells.

Wells blooped a single to left field that scored Burt from second base. Left fielder Wilyer Abreu's error allowed Burt to score.

Three pitches later, Andres Chaparro dunked a single into left field to bring home Dominguez with the tying run. The Patriots then left the bases loaded for the second time in three innings.

Carson Coleman earned the win for Somerset with a perfect tenth inning, stranding the go-ahead (automatic) runner at second base.

In the bottom of the tenth, Somerset's automatic runner, Rosario got to third on a wild pitch. Lockridge then brought him home with the winning hit.

Lockridge's hit was Somerset eighth of the game and its 20th of the series. All 20 of Somerset's hits in its two-game series sweep of the Sea Dogs were singles. It's the first time all season that the Patriots have not had an extra-base hit in two straight games.

Now, the Patriots will take on the SeaWolves in the Eastern League Championship Series, beginning Sunday, September 25 on the road.

The best of three series will then be decided in Somerset with games on Tuesday, and if necessary, Wednesday.

The Somerset Patriots 2022 season presented by Ford will continue with their final road game of the campaign in Erie, Pennsylvania on Sunday night at 6:05 p.m.

Fans can follow the action live as Steven Cusumano calls the play-by-play on MiLB.tv and FOX Sports New Jersey 93.5 FM | 1450 AM, the Flagship Station for Patriots Baseball, with pregame coverage beginning at 5:50 p.m.

