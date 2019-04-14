Game Notes: San Antonio Missions vs. Nashville Sounds

April 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - San Antonio Missions News Release





San Antonio Missions (6-4) vs. Nashville Sounds (3-7)

Game #11/Home Game #6

Sunday, April 14, 2:05 p.m.

Wolff Stadium

MiLB.tv/KONO 860 AM

RHP Adrian Houser (0-0, 0.00) vs. LHP Taylor Hearn (1-0, 4.50)

Lefty Lovin': San Antonio faces a southpaw starter for the fourth time this season. The Missions have won the first three match ups including the season opener against Clayton Kershaw. The Missions are hitting .238 against lefties compared to .216 against right-handers. All three of Tyrone Taylor's home runs have come off left-handers and the Missions' clean up hitter is batting .500 against lefties compared to .192 against righties.

Sugar Ray's Struggles: Outfielder Corey Ray has been in a bit of a funk at the plate for the Missions. Ray is 0 for his last 22 dating back to his final two at bats on April 8 at Oklahoma City, which is the second longest drought of his career. He has gone five games without a hit. He has had two 0-for-23 stretches in his career, one from August 12-19, 2018 while with Double-A Biloxi including six straight hitless games from August 14-18 and one from June 30-July 7, 2017 while with Advanced-A Carolina including five hitless games from July 1-6.

Sally the Slugger: Tyler Saladino swatted a pair of homers last night to bring his season total to a team-leading four. He joined Lucas Erceg as the only Missions hitters to belt two bombs in a game this season. Erceg did so on April 9 against Memphis. It was the second multi-homer game of Saladino's career. He also slugged two on April 22, 2014 while with Triple-A Charlotte against Triple-A Durham. Saladino's four home runs are tied with Las Vegas' Dustin Fowler for fourth in the Pacific Coast League. Round Rock's Yordan Alvarez is pacing the league with six.

