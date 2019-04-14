Chihuahuas Use Huge Fourth to Blast Reno
April 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release
The El Paso Chihuahuas scored seven runs in the fourth inning of their 12-4 win over the Reno Aces Sunday afternoon at Greater Nevada Field. The 13-batter rally was the highest-scoring inning of the season for El Paso.
Jose Pirela has a six-game hitting streak for the Chihuahuas and has gone nine for his last 15 with nine RBIs and four extra-base hits during that span. During a stretch from midway through Friday's game through the middle of Sunday's game, Pirela reached base in nine of 10 plate appearances.
El Paso has compiled 24 runs and 31 hits over the last two games. The Chihuahuas have won four consecutive games and sealed their first series win of the season with Sunday's victory. Former Chihuahua Cody Decker moved in from the outfield and pitched a scoreless ninth inning for Reno.
Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-aces/2019/04/14/580053#game_state=final,game_tab=,game=580053
Team Records: El Paso (5-6), Reno (3-8)
Next Game: Monday, 2:05 pm at Greater Nevada Field. El Paso LHP Logan Allen (0-1, 12.54) vs. Reno RHP Taylor Widener (0-1, 11.25). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.
