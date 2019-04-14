Chasers Batter 'Cakes 11-10

April 14, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release





Storm Chasers batters mashed 17 hits, including three hits apiece from second baseman Nicky Lopez and Bubba Starling , while third baseman Humberto Arteaga, first baseman Frank Schwindel , designated hitter Cheslor Cuthbert and shortstop Erick Mejia drove in two or more runs in Omaha's 11-10 win over the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Sunday afternoon at Werner Park.

All nine batters in the Omaha order recorded at least one hit, with all but two scoring a run as well. In addition to being on a tear at the plate, the Storm Chasers were a terror on the basepaths, swiping six bases in seven attempts. Arteaga and Starling both stole two bases, with Mejia and C Nick Dini adding the other thefts.

Lopez and Starling paced Storm Chasers hitters with a trio of knocks each. Starling has tallied a hit in five of his seven contests with Omaha, compiling a .346 average (9-26) with four runs and two RBI, along with three walks. Lopez has reached base in all nine of his tilts, batting .265 (9-34) with eight runs, one double and four RBI.

Baby Cakes CF Monte Harrison (2-5, 2 R, HR, 4 RBI), LF Isaac Galloway (2-4, 2 R, 2B, HR, 2 RBI, BB) and 1B Matt Snyder (2-4, R,HR, 3 RBI) each collected multi-hit efforts, with each blasting a home run as well. Harrison's grand slam in the eighth narrowed Omaha's large advantage to just one run.

Storm Chasers starter Scott Blewett (5.0 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 4 K) earned his second win in two Triple-A starts in 2019, with reliever Josh Staumont (2.0 IP, H, 2 K) adding two shutout frames. New Orleans starter Joe Gunkel (2.0 IP, 9 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 BB, K) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are slated to complete their five-game set with a Monday matinee. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05am CT. Omaha is expected to give the nod to LHP Jonathan Dziedzic (0-0, 0.00), while the Baby Cakes are anticipated to send RHP Ben Meyer (0-1, 8.31) to the hill.

Tickets are available for that game and all remaining 2019 Storm Chasers home contests, and may be purchased online at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets, or through the Werner Park Ticket Office during open hours from noon until 6:00 p.m. Monday through Friday either in-person or by calling (402) 738-5100.

