Game Notes: Playoff Game 1

April 13, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







The 2023 playoffs take off in Pensacola, with the Ice Flyers hosting the Peoria Rivermen for Game 1 of a three-game set. The Rivermen clinched their 5th William B. Coffey Trophy, taking the regular season title with 82 points on a 39-14-4 record. Wins 38 and 39 came against the Ice Flyers in the final series of the regular season. Fayetteville took advantage of the Ice Flyers tough series in Peoria and leapfrogged Pensacola to the 7th seed. With the final standings set the 8-seed Ice Flyers are itching to spoil the league's best in the first round.

The Peoria Rivermen, the reigning SPHL champs, came into the year looking to defend their title. Through 56 games, they have been trending toward that goal. The Rivermen have sped through calm waters, jostling most of the season at the top of the standings. With four games left in the regular season and the Birmingham Bulls tied for first in points, the Rivermen ripped off a four-game winning streak to clinch the regular season title. Leading Peoria's attack is the face of the franchise, Captain Alec Hagaman. Hagaman is in his final SPHL season. He has played 9 years in the league, eight seasons with the Rivermen, and a one-year stint on the Ice Flyers 2021 Championship team. Hagaman posted his third 60-point season of his career. The Ice Flyers will need to contain him and fellow forwards JM Piotrowski and Alec Baer to put pressure on the Rivermen defense. Goaltending has been a strength for the Illinois-based club. Netminders Eric Levine and Jack Berry have double-digit wins with goals-against averages in the low twos and save percentages above 0.900. Peoria's ability to dominate on both sides of the ice has placed them in the driver's seat for the playoffs.

The Ice Flyers finished the season cemented into the final playoff spot. Pensacola has spent most of the season bouncing around the .500 mark. The early part of the season saw the club trading wins and losses with most of their opponents. As the season progressed, the Ice Flyers began stretches of wins and losses. A streak of losses would be followed by a streak of wins. In the end, Pensacola landed with 58 points and a win percentage of .509 (26-25-6).

The Ice Flyers are a true wild-card team. When things click, they can take down the best teams in the league, holding a home series victory over Peoria in February and a dominant season record against the 4th-place Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The Ice Flyers captain Garrett Milan is second in the league in points with 69. Milan also became the Ice Flyers franchise leader in points in February passing Ice Flyers great Corey Banfield. Pensacola's success is also linked to the tremendous effort from rookie goaltender Brad Arvanitis. Arvanitis brought stability between the pipes. Since joining the team in January, Arvanitis has kept a cool 2.71 goals against average with a .919 save percentage. The Ice Flyers are still the most dangerous during the power play. Pensacola's power play unit tops the league. The Rivermen however lead the league in penalty kill. Both sides will need their special teams to gain the upper hand in the power play battle.

The series starts with game 1 here in Pensacola. Game 2 and 3 (if necessary) will be in Peoria. The Hangar will be wearing white for its traditional playoff white out. In the playoffs, the regular season doesn't matter, both teams have the ability to take game 1. For Peoria, it will be the mantra of business as usual. For the Ice Flyers, they will need to rise above their station and show the league they are a force to be reckoned with. Fans need to strap in, the playoffs start here in Pensacola.

