Thunderbolts Fall in Game One to Roanoke, 4-2

April 13, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Evansville Thunderbolts News Release







Evansville, In.: Down by a pair of goals three times, the Thunderbolts rallied to pull within a goal twice, however the Rail Yard Dawgs stayed a step again in this game, defeating the Thunderbolts 4-2 at Ford Center on Thursday night. Evansville must now win two games in Roanoke to advance to the second round. Game two will be in Roanoke on Saturday night at 6:05pm CT.

Evansville fell behind with only 4 seconds remaining in the first period as Gehrett Sargis made it 1-0 Roanoke. Sargis scored once again early in the second period to make it 2-0, before Pierre-Luc Lurette responded for Evansville by scoring at 12:56 from Aaron Huffnagle and Andrew Shewfelt to pull Evansville to within a goal, down 2-1. However, Roanoke responded in kind two minutes later, as CJ Stubbs made it 3-1 Roanoke. Matt Dorsey bridged the gap to 3-2 with 6:14 remaining in the third period, scoring on a 2-on-1 rush unassisted, but once again Roanoke answered back as Jordan Xavier scored at 17:25 from Nick DeVito and Stephen Alvo to put the game away, 4-2 Roanoke.

Lurette and Dorsey each finished with one goal. Lucas Fitzpatrick stopped 23 of 27 shots faced in goal. The Thunderbolts must win Game Two in Roanoke on Saturday night and win an earned Game Three on Sunday afternoon in Roanoke in order to advance to the second round.

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are now on sale. Call 812-422-BOLT or visit our all-new website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.