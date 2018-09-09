Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (2-1) vs Oklahoma City Dodgers (1-2)

Memphis Redbirds (2-1) vs Oklahoma City Dodgers (1-2)

Sunday, September 9 - 2:05 p.m. (CT) - AutoZone Park (10,000) - Memphis, Tennessee

PCL American Conference Championship Series Game #4 - Memphis leads (2-1)

RHP Mike Mayers (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Zach Neal (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Game 5 if necessary: LHP Austin Warner (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. TBA

THE GAME

TODAY'S GAME: The Memphis Redbirds will continue to defend their 2017 PCL Championship in game four and possibly game five today against the Oklahoma City Dodgers. Last night's game was postponed due to heavy rain. If the Redbirds win game four, they will advance to their second-consecutive PCL Championship Series, and the doubleheader will not be necessary. Wednesday night, game one of the series was postponed due to weather and field conditions, and the start of Thursday night's doubleheader was postponed by over two hours because of weather. The Redbirds finished the regular-season with a record of 83-57, slightly off their record-setting 91-50 2017 campaign. In last season's opening round of the playoffs, Memphis defeated the Colorado Springs Sky Sox (Brewers) in the series 3-2. Memphis then went on to defeat the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) 3-2 before falling in the Triple-A Championship Game to the Durham Bulls. Today's game will be broadcast on www.memphisredbirds.com with Steve Selby on the call.

ON THE HILL: Right-hander Jake Woodford will take the mound for the Redbirds today in game four following a scheduled rehab appearance by right-handed pitcher Mike Mayers. Woodford made 12 starts in the regular season for the Redbirds. The righty went 5-5 with a 4.50 ERA in his first season at the Triple-A level. In 64.0 innings of work, Woodford allowed 32 earned runs on 64 hits, while striking out 45 batters. Opponents hit just .261 (64-for-245) off him. In seven of his 12 starts, the righty allowed three earned runs or less. In his lone start against Oklahoma City, Woodford had his worst outing of the season with Memphis. He threw just four innings, allowing eight runs, four earned, on 11 hits en route to the loss.

The Dodgers will send right-hander Zach Neal to the mound to battle Woodford and the Redbirds in a do or die game for Oklahoma City. Neal made 14 appearances for Oklahoma City in the regular-season, 11 of them being starts. He went 3-2 with a 3.82 ERA in 61.1 innings of work. He did not make an appearance against Memphis this season. To close out the season, he had four-consecutive starts where he allowed two earned runs or less.

Austin Warner will take the mound for the Redbirds in game five, if necessary. In seven regular-season starts for Memphis, Warner was 1-2 with a 4.33 ERA in 35.1 innings of work. Warner faced Oklahoma City once in his seven starts. In that game, he took a no-decision after allowing just one run in 5.2 innings of work. Memphis came back to win that game 2-1. Though he has surrendered a limited number of runs, Warner has been hit hard with the 'Birds. Opponents hit .371 (56-for-151) off him in the regular season.

As of this morning, Oklahoma City has not announced a potential game five starter.

BIRD BITES

AROZARENA: Went 2-for-2 at the plate in game one Thursday night, hitting a go-ahead two-run single in the sixth inning

BARON: In game two against OKC Thursday night, went 1-for-3 with an RBI single, but the comeback fell just short

EDMAN: Has now played in 11 postseason games with Memphis in career; hitting .350 (7-for-20) in those games

KNIZNER: Saturday night, rejoined Memphis for second stint of season and picked up where he left off; went 2-for-5

MEJIA: Scored game-winning run in ninth inning for Memphis Friday night; went 2-for-5 in the game with an RBI

RAVELO: Went 2-for-3 in Friday night's comeback, walk-off win; drove in first of three Memphis runs in ninth

SCHROCK: Friday night, went 3-for-5 at the plate, driving in the game-winning run in the ninth inning

SOSA: Came into game as a pinch-runner in the ninth inning Friday night, scoring the game-tying run

THOMAS: Went 2-for-3 with two walks in Friday night's win; drove in game-tying run with single in the ninth inning

TOVAR: Sun. night, went 1-for-3 with a two-run double, giving Memphis the win; Sat. night, went 3-for-5 with two RBI

URIAS: Sun. night, went 2-for-3 at the plate with two doubles, snapping a three-game hitless stretch

WILLIAMS: Drove in all three runs Memphis scored from 8/19-8/22 on a solo home run and two-run home run

BY THE NUMBERS

7-2 record for Memphis in potential playoff series-clinching games in their six years of playoff history.

BY THE NUMBERS

15-8 record in 23 opening-round playoff games in franchise history. Memphis has now appeared in the playoffs in six seasons and has advanced past the first round in all but one up to this point.

THIS SEASON AGAINST OKLAHOMA CITY: Memphis and Oklahoma City have squared off in 16 games this season. Memphis won the regular-season series 10-6, going 5-3 both at home and in Oklahoma City. After going just 5-5 against the Dodgers in the first 10 games this season, Memphis finished strong, going 5-1 in the final six games. In the 16 regular-season games the two played this season, Memphis out-hit and out-pitched the Dodgers. Memphis batters posted a .265 average, compared to their .256. Meanwhile, Memphis pitchers posted a 3.55 ERA, compared to their 4.18 mark. Memphis and Oklahoma City finished the regular-season in the top two places in team-ERA at 3.54 and 3.92, respectively.

THE SEASON

ABOUT THE LAST ONE: The Memphis Redbirds stormed back in the ninth inning last night to come from behind and walk-off on the Oklahoma City Dodgers. With the 5-4 win, Memphis is now one win from advancing to its second-consecutive PCL Championship Series.

Memphis trailed 4-2 entering the ninth inning last night. They rattled off five hits in the inning, scoring three runs to complete the comeback. Tommy Edman, Rangel Ravelo, Alex Mejia, Lane Thomas, and finally Max Schrock all notched hits.

Edman (2-for-4), Ravelo (2-for-3), Mejia (2-for-5), Thomas (2-for-3), and Schrock (3-for-5) all had multiple hits, as well. Memphis has now walked-off on an opponent three times since August began after not having a single walk-off up to that point. They have shared the clutch hitting, with Ravelo, Wilfredo Tovar, and Schrock supplying the walk-off hits.

Memphis starter Chris Ellis threw five innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits, while striking out seven batters. Andrew Morales pitched a scoreless ninth inning, earning the win after the comeback.

CHANCE TO CLINCH: After last night's thrilling, comeback victory, the Redbirds are now one win from clinching their second-consecutive trip to the Pacific Coast League Championship Series. If they move on to the next round, it would be just the second time in franchise history that they have advanced to the second round of the playoffs in consecutive seasons. They won the PCL Championship in 2009, and advanced to the Championship series in 2010, but fell to Tacoma. In their six seasons of playoff history, Memphis is a combined 7-2 in potential series-clinching games.

DON'T CALL IT A COMEBACK: Friday night, the Redbirds trailed 4-2 entering the ninth inning and it appeared as though they were going to fall behind in their series 2-1. Instead, Memphis strung together five hits and scored three times to complete the comeback. Tommy Edman led off the inning with a single and moved to second on Wilfredo Tovar's groundout. Rangel Ravelo then singled to bring in Edman and cut the deficit to one run. Pinch-runner Edmundo Sosa replaced Ravelo immediately afterwards. Alex Mejia then singled to left field to put men on first and second with one out. Lane Thomas was up next and kept the line going, driving in the game-tying run with a single of his own. Max Schrock then drove in Mejia from second with his third hit of the game, giving the Redbirds the win. Including the postseason, Memphis is now 3-50 when trailing after eight innings this season. The game was very similar to Memphis' division-clinching, walk-off win over Nashville on August 25. In that game, Memphis trailed 3-2 entering the ninth and scored two in the inning to finish off the Sounds and advance to their second-consecutive postseason.

HAVE A NIGHT, MAX: In Friday night's comeback win over Oklahoma City, infielder Max Schrock was a force at the plate for the Redbirds. Schrock went 3-for-5 at the dish for the Redbirds, hitting three singles and driving in the game-winning run with a single in the ninth inning. It was Schrock's first walk-off hit of the season, and just his first three-hit game since late July. Schrock struggled in the second half of the season, and ended his season going hitless in his last five games, going 0-for-18 at the plate. However, in the first three playoff games, Schrock has been the face of consistency. In game one, he went 1-for-1 with a double, a run scored, and two walks. As a pinch hitter in game two, he walked in his lone plate appearance, and stole a base. After Friday night's three-hit performance, Schrock is now hitting .667 (4-for-6) at the plate.

MEJIA'S ON FIRE: Friday night, Alex Mejia continued his hot-hitting, going 2-for-5 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored in the comeback win. He put the tying run in scoring position Friday night with a single to left field. On Thursday, he appeared in both games of the Memphis doubleheader. In game one, Mejia came in as a pinch-hitter and stayed in the game to play right field. Mejia did not record a hit in the contest, going 0-for-2, but he drove in the go-ahead, and eventual game-winning, run in the seventh inning on a fielder's choice. In the nightcap, Mejia got the start in right field. He went 2-for-3 at the plate, driving in two runs, hitting a double, and scoring once. He drove in one run on a single in the fourth inning, and one on his double in the sixth inning. Memphis has now scored 13 total runs in three playoff games, and he brought in four of them.

THOMAS ON A ROLL: Lane Thomas had another terrific performance at the dish in Friday night's comeback win over Oklahoma City. He went 2-for-3 in the game, walking twice and driving in the game-tying run in the ninth inning. In Thursday night's doubleheader split, Thomas started both games. Though he went hitless in the first game, he did drive in an insurance run on a force out in the seventh inning. In game two, he went 2-for-4 at the plate, driving in another run and scoring once. He and Alex Mejia combined to drive in five of the eight Memphis runs between Thursday night's games. In 32 regular-season games with Memphis since being promoted from Springfield in July, Thomas was hitting .275 (36-for-131). Thomas is having a breakout season in his first year in the St. Louis organization. Between the two levels of the organization, he hit .264 (136-for-515), the second-highest average of his career. He also scored 84 runs, hit 23 doubles, hit 27 home runs, driven in 88 runs, and walked 49 times, all career-highs. His six triples, and 16 stolen bases are just shy of his career-high marks. Including the first three playoff games, he has hit safely in 11 of his last 14 games and is hitting .333 (17-for-51).

HIT MACHINE: In Friday night's win over Oklahoma City, infielder Tommy Edman continued to collect hits and get on base for the Redbirds. He went 2-for-4 Friday night, scoring two runs and walking once in the game. He started the Memphis comeback, leading off the ninth inning with a single, and scoring on Rangel Ravelo's hit. In three playoff games thus far, Edman is hitting .417 (5-for-12) for the 'Birds. He has scored He has scored twice and walked once so far. Edman spent most of the final month of the season on the Memphis roster. He appeared in 17 games, hitting .318 (21-for-66) with a triple, home run, five RBI, 13 runs scored, and three stolen bases. He hit safely in 13 of his 17 regular-season games, and has hit safely in all three playoff games with Memphis. Including his three playoff games, the switch-hitting infielder is hitting .333 (26-for-78) in 20 games.

RAVELO ON A TEAR: On August 15, infielder Rangel Ravelo left the Redbirds' game against New Orleans after being hit in the face with a pitch. He spent more than a week on the Disabled List before returning to the lineup on August 25. At the time of his injury, Ravelo was riding a 16-game hitting streak, tied for the longest such streak of his career. Ravelo went 0-for-8 in his first two games back with the 'Birds. However, in the last eight regular-season games, he found his way back to consistency. Saturday night, he went 3-for-4 at the plate, scoring once, walking once, and driving in two runs. Before Saturday night, he had recorded one hit in each of the previous five games, and had recorded at least one RBI in three of those five games. Thursday night, Ravelo drove in two of the three Memphis runs via a single and a sacrifice fly. The other run scored on a Lane Thomas solo home run. Including Friday night's 2-for-3, one RBI, and two walk performance in game three of the playoffs, Ravelo is now 15-for-40 (.375) in the last 11 games with eight RBI, and six walks. He has hit safely in all 11 of those games. He finished the regular-season leading current Memphis players with a .308 (107-for-347) batting average, and .392 on-base percentage.

TOVAR STILL AT IT: Friday night, infielder Wilfredo Tovar went 1-for-5 at the plate, moving the runner ahead in the ninth inning to contribute to Memphis' victory. Thursday night, he combined to go 2-for-8 with two runs scored between both games. After returning from the Disabled List on August 14, Tovar had appeared in 17 regular-season games, and had hit safely in 14 of those contests. In that stretch, he hit .364 (23-for-63), scoring eight times, hitting four doubles, one triple, one home run, and driving in nine runs. With his recent dominance at the dish, Tovar finished the regular-season hitting .297 (107-for-360) in 108 games with Memphis. The 107 hits are his most in a season since having 112 with Triple-A Rochester of the International League in 2016. Tovar struggled at the plate in May and early June before flipping the switch. On June 21, he went 0-for-4 at the plate, falling to a .259 batting average. Including the playoffs, in 50 games since June 21, he is hitting .333 (60-for-180).

ROSTER TURNOVER: The roster is almost completely different from Opening Day this season, as well. Of the 13 position players who made an appearance in last season's playoffs, only two are still on Memphis' active roster. Wilfredo Tovar and Tommy Edman are the only two players. Every other player has either been traded, released, or is at a different level of the organization. Of the 13 pitchers who appeared in the playoffs for Memphis last season, only two remain on the roster. Kevin Herget is the only active pitcher who appeared in the playoffs last season. Ryan Helsley made two appearance in the playoffs last season, but is currently on the Disabled List. Of Memphis' 25-man Opening Day roster, only nine of those players are still with the team today. Position players Steven Baron, Alex Mejia, Rangel Ravelo, Max Schrock, Wilfredo Tovar, and Randy Arozarena remain, while pitchers Kevin Herget, Andrew Morales, and Edward Mujica remain. Only Schrock, Ravelo, and Tovar were in the starting lineup for Memphis on Opening Day.

