Free Fresno Grizzlies Playoff Tickets Available on Sunday

FRESNO, Calif. - Game 5 of the Pacific Conference Championship Series, the opening round of the Pacific Coast League Playoffs, will be SUNDAY, September 9 at Chukchansi Park, a 5:05 p.m. first pitch. The Fresno Grizzlies are hosting the El Paso Chihuahuas. With the series tied at two games apiece, it's winner-take-all for a berth in the PCL Championship Finals.

Due to the need for a Game 5 arising on such short notice, the Fresno Grizzlies, courtesy of Save Mart Supermarkets, are providing FREE field box tickets for Sunday's game. Fans must visit the Chukchansi Park ticket office (H Street) to collect their tickets, before going to the gates. This will be the final Save Mart Sunday of the 2018 season.

Free "F-Slash" caps and "Growlifornia" flags will be handed out at the gates, while supplies last. Should the Grizzlies defeat El Paso on Sunday, Games 1 and 2 of the PCL Finals will be hosted by Fresno on Tuesday and Wednesday of next week (September 11-12, 7:05 p.m. first pitch).

"We understand how difficult it is to make weekend plans on short notice. With the uncertainty on whether this game would be necessary, we felt it was the right call to make sure as many citizens of 'Growlifornia' could attend the game as possible, to ensure a great atmosphere for our players" said Fresno Grizzlies president Derek Franks. "We want to do everything we can to help our guys pull out a win, but this is also a thank you to the great fans who have supported us all season, and for several seasons. And thank you to Save Mart for helping us make this happen."

The Grizzlies will play the third playoff series Game 5 in franchise history. The 1998 club was defeated by Calgary three games to two in the opening round, and Fresno did not play another Game 5 (or postseason game) until 2015. That season they rallied from a 2-1 deficit vs. Round Rock in the PCL Finals, winning Games 4 and 5 at home for the title.

