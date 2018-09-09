Chihuahuas Rally in Seventh, Force Game Five

Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





After being held scoreless on one hit through six innings Saturday, the El Paso Chihuahuas rallied for five consecutive hits and four runs in the top of the seventh inning and beat the Fresno Grizzlies 4-2. It was the Chihuahuas' second consecutive win to tie the best-of-five series 2-2.

Fresno scored in the top of the first inning and the Grizzlies' 1-0 lead held until the Chihuahuas' seventh-inning rally. Saturday was the first time in the series the team that scored first didn't win the game. Colin Rea pitched well in a no-decision for El Paso, allowing only one run in 5.1 innings.

Brett Nicholas went 2-for-4 with a double and a game-tying RBI single. Recently-promoted El Paso reliever Gerardo Reyes pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save in as many nights.

The winner of Sunday's game will face Memphis or Oklahoma City in a best-of-five series for the Pacific Coast League championship.

Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/chihuahuas-vs-grizzlies/2018/09/08/561191#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=561191

Team Records: El Paso (2-2), Fresno (2-2)

Next Game: Pacific Coast League Playoffs, First Round, Game 5 - Sunday, 6:05 pm at Chukchansi Park. El Paso RHP Walker Lockett (0-0, 9.64) vs. Fresno RHP Brock Dykxhoorn (0-0, -.--). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 4 Fresno 2 - Saturday

WP: Wieck (1-1)

LP: Sneed (0-1)

S: Reyes (2)

Time: 2:44

Attn: 5,116

