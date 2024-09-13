Game Day: Team White vs. Team Blue

September 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Anchorage Wolverines News Release







The last Wolverines game in The Ben ... and it's FREE!

WE'RE BACK!

It's time to pack The Ben one final time for our farewell game tonight at 7:00pm.

After two weeks of training camp, the boys are itching to get on the ice in front of Wolverines Nation and show you what this season's team has to offer.

Ben Boeke has served us well the past three seasons, and as excited as we are to move into the Sullivan Arena, the Ben deserves its farewell night.

Concessions will not be served during the game, but Holly Dogs will be in the parking lot for purchase ready to feed you all!

FREE ENTRANCE - DOORS OPEN AT 6PM - PUCK DROPS AT 7PM

The game will be streamed on either Facebook or Youtube. Updates regarding the stream will be on the Wolverines Facebook page.

