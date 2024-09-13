Hat Tricks Drop Season Opener to Elmira

September 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)

Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release







The Hat Tricks fall 6-1 against the Elmira Aviators in the season opener.

In the opening frame, Elmira got off to a hot start, with forward, Alexis Billequey, notching the first goal in Aviators history, 47 seconds into the game. Following that, Fialkoff saved the remaining 11 shots he faced in the period. In the second period, Elmira notched four goals to extend their lead. However, Hat Tricks forward, Ameen Ghosheh, got the contest's lone goal, off an assist from forward, Ben Dempster. In the final frame, Elmira grabbed a power-play goal in the third period to grab a 6-1 win to start their inaugural season.

The Hat Tricks play again tomorrow night against Elmira at 7:00 p.m. at the Danbury Ice Arena. Be sure to follow along on social media and stream the game on NAHLtv.com.

