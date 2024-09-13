Hat Tricks Drop Season Opener to Elmira
September 13, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks News Release
The Hat Tricks fall 6-1 against the Elmira Aviators in the season opener.
In the opening frame, Elmira got off to a hot start, with forward, Alexis Billequey, notching the first goal in Aviators history, 47 seconds into the game. Following that, Fialkoff saved the remaining 11 shots he faced in the period. In the second period, Elmira notched four goals to extend their lead. However, Hat Tricks forward, Ameen Ghosheh, got the contest's lone goal, off an assist from forward, Ben Dempster. In the final frame, Elmira grabbed a power-play goal in the third period to grab a 6-1 win to start their inaugural season.
The Hat Tricks play again tomorrow night against Elmira at 7:00 p.m. at the Danbury Ice Arena. Be sure to follow along on social media and stream the game on NAHLtv.com.
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from September 13, 2024
- Maryland Storms Back to Beat Maine in Overtime to Win Season Opener - Maryland Black Bears
- Hat Tricks Drop Season Opener to Elmira - Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks
- New Jersey Falls in Season Opener - New Jersey Titans
- Game Day: Team White vs. Team Blue - Anchorage Wolverines
- Meet the New Head Coach of the New Mexico Ice Wolves - New Mexico Ice Wolves
- Weekend Preview vs Rochester - New Jersey Titans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.