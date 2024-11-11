Gamblers Win USHL Weekly Honors

November 11, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Defenseman of the Week: Lukas Peterson (Green Bay Gamblers)

Hometown: Waldwick, N.J.

Commitment: Maine

Birth Year: 2006

Led USHL defensemen with four points on one goal and three assists.

Scored the game-winning goal in Green Bay's 2-1 win at Dubuque on Friday.

Tallied three primary power-play assists in the Gamblers' 3-2 win vs. the Fighting Saints on Saturday to complete the road sweep.

Goalie of the Week: Gavin Moffatt (Green Bay Gamblers)

Hometown: Plymouth, MI

Birth Year: 2004

Made 29 saves on 30 shots to help the Gamblers secure a 2-1 win against the Fighting Saints on Friday.

Recorded 21 saves on 23 shots in Green Bay's 3-2 win on Saturday, assisting the Gamblers in completing the road sweep. Both Fighting Saints' goals came on the power play.

Finished the weekend with a 2-0-0-0 record, a .940 save percentage (SV%), and a 1.50 goals-against average (GAA).

