Gamblers Win USHL Weekly Honors
November 11, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)
Green Bay Gamblers News Release
Defenseman of the Week: Lukas Peterson (Green Bay Gamblers)
Hometown: Waldwick, N.J.
Commitment: Maine
Birth Year: 2006
Player Profile
Led USHL defensemen with four points on one goal and three assists.
Scored the game-winning goal in Green Bay's 2-1 win at Dubuque on Friday.
Tallied three primary power-play assists in the Gamblers' 3-2 win vs. the Fighting Saints on Saturday to complete the road sweep.
Goalie of the Week: Gavin Moffatt (Green Bay Gamblers)
Hometown: Plymouth, MI
Birth Year: 2004
Player Profile
Made 29 saves on 30 shots to help the Gamblers secure a 2-1 win against the Fighting Saints on Friday.
Recorded 21 saves on 23 shots in Green Bay's 3-2 win on Saturday, assisting the Gamblers in completing the road sweep. Both Fighting Saints' goals came on the power play.
Finished the weekend with a 2-0-0-0 record, a .940 save percentage (SV%), and a 1.50 goals-against average (GAA).
