Capitols Fall Short at Des Moines, Win Streak Snaps at Seven

November 11, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

Madison Capitols News Release







The Madison Capitols faced a tight matchup against the Des Moines Buccaneers on Friday night, ultimately falling 3-2 in a game that came down to the wire.

The Buccaneers struck first at 11:42 of the opening period when Jack Kernan notched his fifth goal of the season, assisted by Aiden Grossklaus.

After a scoreless second period, the action picked up early in the third. Madison's Bobby Cowan opened the final frame with a goal just 18 seconds in, assisted by Aidan Shirey and Finn Brink, tying the game 1-1. Des Moines quickly responded at 2:56 with Yaroslav Bryzgalov's fourth goal of the season, with assists from Johnny Conlin and Richard Baran.

Madison answered back shortly after with a goal from Aiden Long at 4:14, assisted by Austin Moline and Ronan Buckberger, leveling the score once more. However, Des Moines reclaimed the lead for good at 7:28 when Brandt Harper found the net, with Baran and Kernan adding their second points of the night.

With the loss, the Capitols' record moves to 9-4-1-1. They'll look to bounce back as they continue their road trip Saturday in Cedar Rapids.

