Capitols Fall 5-3 in Cedar Rapids

November 11, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Madison Capitols came up short in a tough 5-3 loss to the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders on Saturday, marking the end of a winless weekend. Madison's record now stands at 9-4-1-1, as they sit in third place in the Eastern Conference.

Cedar Rapids took control early, with Daniel Astapovich scoring his fourth goal of the season at 9:36 in the first period. Later in the frame, Sam Ranallo extended their lead with his first goal, putting the RoughRiders up 2-0.

Madison responded in the second period. Bobby Cowan's ninth goal of the season came at 3:54, assisted by Austin Moline and Finn Brink. Just minutes later, Brink netted his own, bringing the game level at 2-2. However, Cedar Rapids answered with a shorthanded goal from Kole Hyles, and the RoughRiders regained their lead. Madison closed out the period with Ian Scherzer's first goal of the season at 19:45, assisted by Brink and Brendan Tighe, making it a tied game heading into the third period.

In the final frame, Amine Hajibi reclaimed the lead for Cedar Rapids with a power-play goal at 5:15. Madison fought hard to equalize, but Hajibi secured the RoughRiders' win with an empty-net goal at 19:53, ending the game at 5-3.

The Capitols will look to regroup as they prepare to host the USNTDP U17s on Friday and Saturday night in Middleton. Friday is a $1 Beer Night presented by Coors Light, and Saturday is the team's annual Military Appreciation Night presented by Alliant Power. Tickets are still available at tickets.madcapshockey.com.

