Gamblers Trade Baker to Lancers

July 17, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

The Green Bay Gamblers have traded defenseman Luke Baker to the Omaha Lancers in exchange for a 3rd round pick in the 2025 USHL Phase 2 draft and a 5th round pick in the 2026 USHL Phase 1 Draft.

The Gamblers acquired Baker from the Lancers prior to the 2023-2024 campaign. Baker appeared in 50 games for the Gamblers, tallying two goals, six assists and 102 penalty minutes. Prior to his time in Green Bay, Baker appeared in 54 games with the Lancers over two seasons (2021-2023), registering a goal and five assists.

The Gamblers home opener is Friday, October 4. For season tickets and flex plans contact Cole Milberger (cole.milberger@gamblershockey.com) / 920-405-1153

