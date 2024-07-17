USHL Draft Picks/Tenders Selected for Hockey Canada U17 Program of Excellence Summer Camp

July 17, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL) News Release







Hockey Canada has invited several recent USHL draft picks and tenders to participate in its Program of Excellence National Under-17 Development Camp.

The camp is scheduled to take place at Joshua's Creek Arenas in Oakville, Ont., July 18-24. A quartet of the invitees with USHL connections represented Canada at the 2024 Winter Youth Olympic Games (Cameron Chartrand, Callum Croskery, Tynan Lawrence and Adam Valentini).

Hockey Canada's announcement about the camp is available HERE.

USHL Connections with 2024 Hockey Canada National Under-17 Team Development Camp Roster

Name Pos Hometown Team USHL Draft/Tender

Cameron Chartrand D Montréal, QC Bishop Kearney (US15U) 2024 Cedar Rapids, 2nd/#17

Callum Croskery D Oakville, Ont. Oakville (OMHA) 2024 Chicago Tender

Eric Frossard D London, Ont. London (Alliance) 2024 Youngstown, 2nd/#30

Jet Kwajah D Etobicoke, Ont. Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL) 2024 Madison Tender

Jacob Xu D Richmond Hill, Ont. Toronto Jr. Canadiens (GTHL) 2024 Sioux Falls, 6th/#81

Ryder Cali F Penetanguishene, Ont. Markham (GTHL) 2024 Muskegon, 3rd/#43

Alexander Hage F Mississauga, Ont. Vaughan (GTHL) 2024 Chicago, 3rd/#45

Tynan Lawrence F Fredericton, N.B. Shattuck St. Mary's (US15U) 2024 Muskegon Tender

Enzo Lottin F Trois-Rivières, QC Trois-Rivières (LHM18AAAQ) 2024 Sioux City, 11th/#162

Adam Valentini F Toronto, Ont. Toronto Marlboros (GTHL) 2024 Chicago Tender

• Discuss this story on the United States Hockey League message board...





United States Hockey League Stories from July 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.