Phantoms Announce Addition of Scott Gordon to Coaching Staff

July 17, 2024 - United States Hockey League (USHL)

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - The Youngstown Phantoms are thrilled to announce the hiring of Scott Gordon as an Assistant Coach for the upcoming 2024-2025 season. Gordon brings a wealth of experience, having spent the past two seasons with the San Jose Sharks in the NHL as an Assistant Coach. He also has two separate Head Coaching stints in the NHL with the New York Islanders and the Philadelphia Flyers. Over the past 30 years, Gordon served several NHL teams, including the Islanders, Flyers, Sharks, and Toronto Maple Leafs. Additionally, he was part of Team USA's staff at the 2010 Olympic Games and has coached in numerous World Championships. Gordon was honored as the American Hockey League Coach of the Year in the 2007-2008 season for his work as the Head Coach of the Providence Bruins.

"We are lucky to have Scott join us," said Phantoms Co-Owner Murry N. Gunty, founder and CEO of Black Bear Sports Group. "Our players, fans, the City of Youngstown and the entire league is going to benefit from having Scott Gordon on our staff." Co-Owner, Bruce Zoldan shared, "I echo Murry's thoughts and look forward to the experience and professionalism Scott brings to the Phantom's organization."

Gordon will oversee the Phantoms defensive corps and penalty kill, also working hand-in-hand with the staff on the developmental philosophies of the program. Gordon's teams are well known for their defensive prowess and aggressive style, which will fit perfectly with the Phantoms philosophy under Head Coach Ryan Ward.

Ward expressed his enthusiasm, saying, "Bringing Scott on board and being able to work with him on a daily basis is a dream come true. Having someone around with his experience, knowledge, and ability to develop players and people is something that everyone in our organization will benefit from. What I am most excited about is Scott's passion and energy for coaching to go along with his excitement to join the Phantoms staff. It's challenging to find a coach of his caliber that also has the passion and commitment level for development. We couldn't be happier to have Scott in Youngstown."

Gordon echoed Ward's excitement, saying "I am thrilled to join the Youngstown Phantoms as an Assistant Coach and helping build on the team's recent success as Clark Cup Champions. The organization has done a tremendous job in creating a positive environment for players in their pursuit of shaping their futures in hockey and life. I want to thank everyone from the Phantoms, including Murry Gunty, Bruce Zoldan, Andrew Goldman (team president), Jason Deskins (co-general manager), Ryan Kosecki (co-general manager), and Ryan Ward for allowing me to be a part of this coaching staff".

Gordon will volunteer his time to the program and plans to report to Youngstown at the end of August to get started. The Phantoms players report back to Youngstown for their first team practice on August 28th and will hit the road for two away pre-season series vs Green Bay and the NTDP in early September prior to heading to Pittsburgh for the USHL Fall Classic in mid-September. Official dates and times for the Phantoms' schedule at the Fall Classic will be released by the USHL tomorrow at 11am.

The Phantoms home opener will be October 18th vs Lincoln at the Covelli Center. Get your season tickets to see these future NHL STARS by calling (330)747-PUCK!

