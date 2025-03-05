Phantoms Dominate in 5-2 Win over Madison

Youngstown Phantoms defenseman Luke Osburn (left) rushes to congratulate Jack Willson

YOUNGSTOWN, OH - In a crucial showdown near the top of the Eastern Conference, the Youngstown Phantoms (32-16-0-1, 65pts) took the first game of a three-game set against the Madison Capitols in convincing fashion, winning 5-2 Wednesday night at the Covelli Centre.

"(Our team) played a great game," said Phantoms Head Coach Ryan Ward. "We were ready to go from the start."

The first period saw a lot of Youngstown possession, but no goals, despite the Phantoms outshooting Madison 13-3 in the opening frame. Youngstown opened the scoring at 2:11 of the second when Michael Mesic put home a rebound for his 14th goal of the season. Madison tied the game on a Dexter Brooks wrister at 11:38. The Phantoms grabbed the lead for good at 18:52 when Luke Osburn redirected a Jamison Sluys pass behind Ajay White (34 saves) for his sixth goal of the season.

Youngstown extended their lead early in the third period with a Mesic power play wrister from the left dot at 4:11. Madison answered back with a power play goal of their own at 7:10, a one-time blast from Jet Kwajah, trimming the Phantom lead back to one at 3-2. Youngstown added an insurance goal, however, a mini breakaway finish from Adam Benák at 12:54, and capped off the night with Brecken Smith's empty netter at 18:01 to seal the game.

The win jumped Youngstown over Madison and into second place in the Eastern Conference standings, but the teams have two more games remaining in this week's set, beginning with Thursday night's faceoff at 6:05pm.

"That's a big first win, it's going to be a long weekend," said Ward. "(Madison) is an excellent team, they'll be way better tomorrow, we've got to be ready."

By The Numbers

Shots - 39

Saves - 11

Power Play - 1/3

Penalty Kill - 1/2

Goals - Benák, Mesic (2), Osburn, Smith

Assists -Benák (2), de Haro, Mesic, Sluys (2), Sobieski (2)

