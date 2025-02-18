Gabrielle David Signs 10-Day Contract

February 18, 2025 - Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL)

Montreal Victoire News Release







MONTRÉAL, QC - The Montréal Victoire announced on Tuesday that the club has signed forward Gabrielle David to a Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) 10-day Standard Player Agreement (SPA).

The Drummondville, QC native has been a member of the Victoire's Reserve Player list since the start of the season. She scored two goals and added four assists in 23 games with Montréal last season. During her NCAA career, the 25-year-old tallied 149 points in 135 career games with the Clarkson University Golden Knights (58 goals, 91 assists).

David will be in the lineup tonight as the Victoire host the Minnesota Frost at Place Bell while the team manages day-to-day scratches.

