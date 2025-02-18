Montréal's Marie-Philip Poulin fined $500, Dara Greig fined $250

NEW YORK AND TORONTO - The Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) today announced that, after two separate reviews by the PWHL Player Safety Committee, Montréal Victoire forward Marie-Philip Poulin has been fined $500 and Victoire forward Dara Greig has been fined $250. The fines are a result of actions in Saturday's game against the New York Sirens.

The incident reviewed for Poulin was her minor penalty for roughing against Emmy Fecteau at 7:52 of the second period, where it was determined that Poulin exhibited no attempt at playing the puck as she hit her opponent in retaliatory fashion. The incident reviewed for Greig was her minor penalty for boarding against Allyson Simpson at 3:53 of the second period, where it was determined that Greig's check was from behind and caused her opponent to impact the boards dangerously.

This is the first fine that Greig has been assessed in her PWHL career. Poulin was previously fined $250 following a review of a major penalty in a game against the Sirens on Feb. 2.

The PWHL Player Safety Committee monitors all games and is responsible for providing independent review and recommendations on supplementary discipline. Chaired by Jayna Hefford, PWHL Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, the committee also includes Cassie Campbell-Pascall, PWHL Special Advisor; Bill McCreary, a former NHL referee and Hockey Hall of Fame member; Mike Murphy, a long-time NHL executive and former VP of Hockey Operations; Matt McMahon, a member of the NHL's Player Safety department.

