GA Cup: the NEXT Generation of MLS

April 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video







Generation adidas Cup puts the young stars of tomorrow front and center in a competitive tournament. The premier international youth tournament features representation from every MLS academy and 49 overall clubs from a record-breaking 15 countries spanning four continents. Hear from the players themselves on what makes this competitive environment a marquee event.

