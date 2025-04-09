GA Cup: the NEXT Generation of MLS
April 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video
Generation adidas Cup puts the young stars of tomorrow front and center in a competitive tournament. The premier international youth tournament features representation from every MLS academy and 49 overall clubs from a record-breaking 15 countries spanning four continents. Hear from the players themselves on what makes this competitive environment a marquee event.
