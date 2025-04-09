Sports stats



MLS Major League Soccer

GA Cup: the NEXT Generation of MLS

April 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS) YouTube Video


Generation adidas Cup puts the young stars of tomorrow front and center in a competitive tournament. The premier international youth tournament features representation from every MLS academy and 49 overall clubs from a record-breaking 15 countries spanning four continents. Hear from the players themselves on what makes this competitive environment a marquee event.

For more information about MLS, go to the league's official website: http://www.MLSsoccer.com, en español http://www.MLSes.com

#mls #highlights #mlsnextpro #mlsnext

Check out the Major League Soccer Statistics

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...

Major League Soccer Stories from April 9, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.


Sports Statistics from the Stats Crew
OurSports Central