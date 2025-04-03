G League MVP JD Davison GOES OFF for 32 Points, Career-High 17 Assists

April 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Maine Celtics YouTube Video







• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.