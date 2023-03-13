Future Legends Secures Partnership with Breckenridge Distillery

March 13, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo - Future Legends has secured a partnership with Breckenridge Distillery, which will include Breckenridge Bourbon Lounge inside of the Dome Restaurant.

Known as the "World's Highest Distillery," Breckenridge Distillery stands out in the spirits industry for blending pure Rocky Mountain water to create their award-winning blended bourbon whiskey. Founded in 2008 in Breckenridge, Colorado, the brand has become widely recognized for their vodka and bourbon, and the Future Legends team is thrilled for them to bring their fine spirits to the complex.

"The Breckenridge Distillery is excited to continue to partner with Colorado businesses and expand our reach to the Colorado market," said Jessie Unruh, Director of Marketing at Breckenridge Distillery. "Partnering with Future Legends gives us the opportunity to get in front of a great demographic, share the mountain "spirit" and grow awareness of our award-winning distillery."

The restaurant connected to the dome at Future Legends will have a cocktail lounge that will serve as a viewing area for everything happening on the complex, a private party space, or simply a way to enjoy the beautiful sunsets over the front range. This will be the Breckenridge Bourbon Lounge.

"Breckenridge Distillery has made itself known as the premier bourbon choice in Colorado," said Casey Katofsky, Executive Director of Operations at Future Legends. "The Breckenridge Bourbon Lounge will be one of the go-to spots at Future Legends for years to come for locals, event attendees, and a national audience on a regular basis. We are excited to showcase their incredible offerings onsite."

Future Legends Complex will be the premier destination for sports and events in Northern Colorado. The 118-acre complex will feature the 6,500-seat FNBO Field at TicketSmarter Stadium, 2,500-seat Future Legends Field, multiple baseball diamonds and multi-purpose fields, an indoor sports arena, an e-sports arena, Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton hotels, and multiple restaurants retail locations; and will host guests for major sports tournaments, events, leagues, and more.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from March 13, 2023

Future Legends Secures Partnership with Breckenridge Distillery - Northern Colorado Owlz

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.