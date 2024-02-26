Future Legends Complex, Vitalant Announce Multi-Year Partnership

February 26, 2024 - Pioneer League (PL) - Northern Colorado Owlz News Release







WINDSOR, Colo. - Future Legends is proud to announce that Vitalant has been named as the complex's preferred blood donation partner as part of a multi-year agreement.

As part of the partnership, Vitalant and Future Legends will host blood drives both at Future Legends Complex events and at Vitalant's Greeley Blood Donation Center.

"We are excited to partner with Future Legends and to host on-site blood drives at the Future Legends Complex as well as our Greeley Donation Center," Vitalant Mountain Division Vice President Anne Burtchaell said. "Vitalant has served more Colorado patients than any other blood center since 1943, and this partnership will allow us to continue to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation for patients in Northern Colorado and across the state."

Vitalant will also be featured on the jersey sleeve for both the Northern Colorado Owlz and Northern Colorado Rain FC as well as having naming rights for a section of the bleachers at TicketSocket Park.

"Partnering with Vitalant for blood donation is not just an act of generosity; it's a commitment to saving lives," Future Legends Director of Partnerships Ashley Todd said. "Together, we have the power to make a tangible difference in our community's health and well-being. Let's join hands with Vitalant and be the lifeline for those in need."

More information about specific partnership activations will be coming soon.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from February 26, 2024

Future Legends Complex, Vitalant Announce Multi-Year Partnership - Northern Colorado Owlz

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.