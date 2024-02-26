Ben Pokorny Hired as Chukars Next Play-By-Play Announcer / Director of Media Relations

The Idaho Falls Chukars are excited to announce Ben Pokorny as the next Chukars play-by-play announcer and director of media relations.

Ben was born in Barrington, Illinois and has worked in multiple cities and organizations on his way to Idaho Falls. A graduate of Barrington High School in the Chicago suburbs, Ben attended both the University of Missouri and Arizona State University. He majored in Sports Journalism and broadcasted ASU hockey, baseball, softball and wrestling on Pac-12 Network. Ben spent his Summers broadcasting wood-bat baseball, first for the Quincy Gems of the Prospect League and then the 2022 Northwoods League Champion Kalamazoo Growlers before spending the 2023 season with the Bradenton Marauders the Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Ben has a lifelong love of baseball and a passion for broadcasting. It began when he was little, listening to hall-of-fame announcers Pat Hughes and Bob Uecker. In his free time, Ben enjoys playing video games, fishing and watching sports from across the globe, especially cricket.

Fun Fact - Ben is bilingual, having learned to speak German growing up. He has studied and learned the national anthems of 20 countries.

