Future Legends Complex and TicketSmarter Announce Stadium Naming Rights

WINDSOR, CO - Future Legends Complex and TicketSmarter have announced an agreement to name the complex's centerpiece 6,500-seat main professional sports stadium "TicketSmarter Stadium" through 2032.

TicketSmarter Stadium will be located in the heart of Future Legends' 118-acre multipurpose sports complex and will be home to multiple professional sports teams: Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, which plays in USL League One and will have all matches in TicketSmarter Stadium broadcast live worldwide on ESPN+; the Northern Colorado Owlz, who play in the Pioneer Baseball League Presented by TicketSmarter; and more to come.

In addition to being the home of Northern Colorado's professional baseball and soccer teams, TicketSmarter Stadium will also host concerts featuring internationally renowned artists, select youth sports events, and festivals. With a concert capacity in excess of 20,000, TicketSmarter Stadium will be the largest venue in Northern Colorado to regularly hold live music performances.

"We are thrilled to partner with Future Legends to support both youth and professional sports in Northern Colorado," TicketSmarter CEO Jeff Goodman said. "This state-of-the-art development is a premier destination, and we look forward to welcoming guests from across the country to exceptional games and events at TicketSmarter Stadium as the title sponsor and primary ticketing provider for the Northern Colorado Owlz and Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC."

"We are so fortunate to partner with TicketSmarter," said Jeff Katofsky managing member of Future Legends. "Their ticketing platforms make our site, including TicketSmarter Stadium, an advanced ticketing experience for our fans and guests for the next decade."

TicketSmarter Stadium will open in 2022, and the Owlz and Hailstorm will play in a secondary location while construction concludes. As the official ticket marketplace, TicketSmarter will give Hailstorm FC and Owlz fans a safe, trusted platform to buy and sell tickets. Tickets for all home Owlz games and Hailstorm FC matches will go on sale in early April.

