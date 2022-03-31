Austin Elder Still Having Fun

The old cliche about playing a kids game for a living would probably hit home for Austin Elder. When he looks back on his first season in professional baseball in 2021, the first thing that comes to mind is having fun.

"I had fun [being in professional baseball]." Elder said, "It was fun coming out of college and into a new experience."

In 2021, the former St. Mary's University backstop won the starting catching job upon his arrival to the team in early June. He hit .298 in 257 at-bats but only slugged .372.

"I've been working to get more power this year, getting the ball in the air more," Elder said. "Maybe, hitting some more extra base hits. Maybe, having a little fun in the high elevation of Grand Junction."

Aside from utilizing the thin atmosphere, Elder is working on improving some of his intangibles behind the plate, specifically his relationship with pitchers.

"I'm lucky enough that some of the guys on our team live pretty close to me in LA," Elder said. "We've seen working out together and building a relationship off the field too."

Aside from working out in Los Angeles he traveled to Arizona to participate in a tryout camp with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"It was fun to see the nice facilities that the affiliated players get to use everyday," Elder said. "It was good to compare my abilities to the other people from across the country and even other countries"

As with many of the returners on the squad, for Elder, the biggest difference between 2021 and 2022 isn't a difference at all but rather, that many things will be the same.

"I think [it will be good] coming back knowing that a lot of the same guys will be around. We will have some chemistry on the team. It will allow us to play better already knowing how things work."

