Future Legends Announces C3 Real Estate as Official Real Estate Partner

WINDSOR, Colo - Future Legends announces The Olsgard Team powered by C3 Real Estate Solutions as the Official Real Estate Partner of Future Legends Complex.

C3 Real Estate Solutions is widely known for their three core values: Character, Culture, and Commitment. With five offices in Northern Colorado, the real estate firm is passionate about community involvement and strategic excellence to pair with their vast knowledge of local real estate. Future Legends is looking forward to connecting many staff, partners, and community members to Jason and Jackie Olsgard, Michelle Metzger, John Simmons, and Jesse Laner of the C3 Real Estate Solutions team.

"It is truly an honor to partner with Future Legends in this unique and one-of-a-kind premier sports complex," said Jason Olsgard of The Olsgard Team. "C3 Real Estate Solutions believes in the vision of Future Legends to be a hub for all in sports, entertainment and community pursuits. We look forward to welcoming everyone who desires to call Colorado home with an attitude of service and dedication to excellence."

The turf baseball field to the north of the state-of-the-art dome on the complex is now officially C3 Field. Future Legends and the C3 Real Estate Solutions team is looking forward to hosting youth soccer, baseball, flag football, softball and many other games and community events on C3's field for years to come.

"Being in the heart of fast-growing Northern Colorado, we find it important to work hand-in-hand with the best that NoCo has to offer in assisting with finding the best place to live," said Casey Katofsky, Executive Director of Operations at Future Legends. "C3 represents that ideal for us in their undeniable efforts to provide authentic and efficient solutions to not just our staff and attendees, but everyone in this community."

Future Legends Complex will be the premier destination for sports and events in Northern Colorado. The 118-acre complex will feature the 6,500-seat FNBO Field at TicketSmarter Stadium, 2,500-seat Future Legends Field, multiple baseball diamonds and multi-purpose fields, an indoor sports arena, an e-sports arena, Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton by Hilton hotels, and multiple restaurants retail locations; and will host guests for major sports tournaments, events, leagues, and more.

If you have any questions or need any additional information, give them a call at 970-290-5143 or visit their website, YourC3Team.com.

