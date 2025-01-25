Fury Host Rise Sunday

January 25, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury News Release







COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (0-4) continue the 2025 regular season on Sunday, January 26th inside Nationwide Arena when they host the Grand Rapids Rise (1-3) at 2 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here. The match will also be streamed on YouTube/Rock Entertainment Sports Network. For more information on where you can access Rock Entertainment Sports Network, click here.

The Columbus Fury will look for their first victory of the 2025 season after losing to the Omaha Supernovas (3-2) 3-0 (17-25, 15-25, 19-25) on Friday evening. Izabella Rapacz and Jill Gillen led the way for the Fury with nine points each. Rapacz had eight kills and seven digs while Gillen added six kills, five digs, and three aces. Stringer provided 24 assists and nine digs.

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Rise enter the match against Columbus after earning their first win of 2025 sweeping the Atlanta Vibe 3-0 [23-25, 23-25, 21-25]. The Rise had three players in double-digit points in the victory and two players, Carli Snyder and Erika Pritchard, who had double-digit kills. Defensively, August Raskie led the way with 10 digs and 33 assists in the win. The team currently leads the Pro Volleyball Federation in blocks averaging 2.64 per set.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces Grand Rapids for the fifth time in series history. The Fury have a 1-3 all-time record against the Rise and last defeated Grand Rapids at home 3-0 on April 28, 2024.

