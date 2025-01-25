Ignite Fall for First Time in 2025 Season

January 25, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

SAN DIEGO - The Indy Ignite saw their unbeaten record to begin the 2025 Pro Volleyball Federation season extinguished late Friday night with a four-set loss to the San Diego Mojo.

Indy controlled the first set at Viejas Arena, leading by as many as nine points on the way to securing the 25-18 win. The Mojo rebounded to sweep the next three sets by scores of 25-17, 30-28 and 25-19. The loss dropped the Ignite to 3-1 on the season, still the best record in PVF play, while San Diego moved to 3-2.

"I tip my cap, the Mojo played well tonight," Ignite head coach George Padjen said. "I thought they scrapped defensively and brought a lot of energy. Good job on their part."

A pair of five-point rallies kept Indy in command in the opening set, but tenacious San Diego defense prevented the Ignite from stringing that many points together the rest of the match. The Mojo, on the other hand, managed at least one rally of five points or more in each of the last three sets - including an eight-point run in the third set that turned an 18-13 deficit into a 21-18 lead. The Ignite battled back from there but were unable to take advantage of three set points before falling 30-28.

"Volleyball is such a momentum sport that sometimes it's hard to get out of those moments," Padjen said of the Mojo's key eight-point stretch. "I thought we did a little better job being terminal on first balls, but once they started hitting balls again (on rallies), that's how it goes."

The fourth set saw the Mojo reel off five straight points and nine of 11 to turn a 7-6 deficit into a 15-9 lead that proved insurmountable. Outside hitter Jenaisya Moore, making her first start of the season, led the way for San Diego with 20 kills, three blocks and a service ace on the night. Outside hitter Kendra Dahlke added 19 kills.

Ignite outside hitter Leketor Member-Meneh topped her team with 22 kills and 19 digs to go along with a block and an ace. Opposite hitter Azhani Tealer chipped in 10 kills and eight blocks. Outside hitter Carly Skjodt came off the bench for the final two sets and contributed five kills.

"It's a lesson," Padjen summed up of the defeat. "It will be good for us down the road. Understand that this league is really good and you have to play your best, especially on the road."

Indy heads back out west next week to take on the Vegas Thrill at 10 p.m. ET Friday, January 31. The match streams live on the PVF YouTube Channel. The Ignite's next home match at Fishers Event Center is Feb. 2. Tickets are available at IndyIgniteVB.com.

