Mojo Extinguish Indy Ignite in Four Sets

January 25, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Mojo handed the Indy Ignite their first loss of the season in four sets (18-25, 25-17, 30-28, 25-19) on Friday night at Viejas Arena. The Mojo improve to 3-2 on the year, while Indy moves to 3-1 on the young season.

Outside hitter Jenaisya Moore had a Mojo season-high 24 points, while collecting her first double-double of the season with 19 kills and 12 digs.

San Diego also received excellent performances from outside hitter Kendra Dahlke and setter DaYeong Lee, who each recorded their fourth double-doubles of the year. Dahlke logged 19 kills and 11 digs, while Lee tallied 45 assists and 12 digs.

The Mojo found success early in the first set through the center of the court. Middle blocker Leyla Blackwell accounted for four first-set points and powered the Mojo to a 5-1 lead. While San Diego was able to take control early in set one, self-inflicted service miscues allowed for Indy to get back into the game. The Ignite went on two four-point streaks in the middle of the set to strike a commanding 17-13 lead and never looked back. Indy went onto win set one, 25-18.

The second set was back-and-forth for the early points; however, the Mojo were able to go on a three-point and four-point run in the middle of the set to jump out to a 15-9 lead at the media break. The Mojo were powered primarily by Moore, who led San Diego with nine second-set points, including an ace and eight kills. Middle blocker Ronika Stone and Dahlke provided support as well with four points apiece to lead San Diego to a 25-17 second set victory.

At the beginning of the third set, everything was going the Ignite's way. Indy took a commanding 7-2 lead, but a timeout by Mojo head coach Tayyiba Haneef-Park calmed the home sides nerves, as they were able to fight back and cut the deficit to a point near the middle of the set. Then, once again, Indy went on a four-point run to extend their lead to 18-13, but another Mojo timeout halted the Ignite's momentum and sparked an eight-point run that put San Diego ahead 21-18. Indy responded to San Diego's surge and extended the set to a 25-25 tie. In an exhilarating back-and-forth exchange that saw ties at 26, 27, and 28, the Mojo needed key plays from their biggest players. They found success through Stone having a point-ending block that swung the advantage to 29-28 for San Diego, and Dahlke providing a finishing attack that gave the Mojo a cathartic third set victory.

Still riding the momentum of the previous set's victory, the Mojo were able gain a sizeable lead in the fourth set. The Mojo once again took control early and jumped out to a 15-9 lead, before extending their lead to 18-11. Dahlke was the main contributor in set four with seven points in the final stanza. A comeback bid by the Ignite had the game set at 21-18 in favor of San Diego, before the Mojo regained control of the game to lead them to their first home win of the season.

Next up, the Mojo are back at Viejas Arena on Thursday to face the Atlanta Vibe. First serve is at 7:05 p.m. PT and the game will stream live on YouTube.

