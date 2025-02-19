Fury Hit the Road to Face Rise Thursday

February 19, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Columbus Fury setter Wilma Rivera in the middle of the action

GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - The Columbus Fury (2-8) continue the 2025 regular season on Thursday, February 20th at Van Andel Arena where they'll play the Grand Rapids Rise (4-6) at 7 p.m. Columbus got their first win of the season against Grand Rapids at Nationwide Arena on Friday, February 7th. Both of their matchups this season have been close five-set games. The match will be broadcasted on YouTube.

The Columbus Fury are still chasing a road win and have an opportunity to take a series lead against Grand Rapids in their third match-up this season. In their last match-up, the Fury came out on top [25-19, 25-18, 19-25, 25-14, 15-12] and Izabella Rapacz had a standout night tallying 24 points on 23 kills, 14 digs and one block.

The Fury are entering this match after a big win against the league leaders, the Vegas Thrill, on Monday night in four sets [25-20, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21]. "[I was] so happy with the way we came out to battle," Head coach Angel Perez said. "We were fearless, not fierce-less like we've been speaking about...We have another tough game here on Thursday. So, a quick turnaround. We'll try to be as healthy as possible for that match."

KNOW YOUR ENEMY

The Rise enter the match against the Fury on a three-game losing streak that started with their loss against Columbus on February 7th. The Rise have since lost to the Atlanta Vibe (6-5) and the Orlando Valkyries (7-4). The Rise lead the Pro Volleyball Federation in blocks averaging 2.79 per set.

SERIES HISTORY

Columbus faces Grand Rapids for the seventh time in series history and third time in 2025. The Fury have a 2-4 all-time record against the Rise and last defeated Grand Rapids at home 3-2 on February 7th, 2025.

