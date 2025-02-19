Game Preview: Omaha Supernovas at San Diego Mojo: February 20, 2025

February 19, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

San Diego Mojo News Release







San Diego Mojo welcomes the first-place Omaha Supernovas to Viejas Arena for the first time this season.

Game 11: Omaha Supernovas (7-3) at San Diego Mojo (3-7)

San Diego and Omaha will meet for the second match in a row when the Mojo host the Supernovas at Viejas Arena on Thursday, Feb. 20 at 7:05 p.m. PT. It will mark the first game of a three-match homestand for the Mojo. Thursday's meeting will be the third this season between the squads and first in San Diego with each team claiming a victory in the previous two contests.

Omaha leads the overall series 4-3 with the teams tied 3-3 in regular season play, while the Mojo have claimed the victory in the previous two meetings at Viejas Arena.

Omaha arrives in San Diego at the top of the PVF standings, marking the third time this season the Mojo will host the league's leader. In the previous matchups, San Diego handed the Indy Ignite (Jan. 24) their first loss of the season but fell in the last opportunity against Vegas (Feb. 7).

All-Stars in the House: The match will feature five players named to the Inaugural PVF All-Star Match. Mojo middle blocker Ronika Stone and libero Shara Venegas will represent San Diego, while Novas outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and libero Camila Gómez will represent Indy. The match will take place on Saturday, February 22 and broadcast nationally on CBS.

MATCH NOTES

Mojo Promotions and Giveaways

The first 1,000 fans at Thursday's match will receive a free Mojo Tropical Shirt. Fans who purchase their game ticket HERE will receive up to $15 worth of Mojo Bucks to use on concessions during the game.

Tune-In

The game is Volleyball World's Match of the Week and will stream live on VBTV.

Tanner Collins (play-by-play) and Lori Thomas (analyst) will be on the call.

San Diego Mojo Outlook

Last time out, the San Diego Mojo dropped a three-set decision to the Omaha Supernovas, 25-21, 25-19, 25-18, on Sunday afternoon at the CHI Health Center. Kayla Lund led San Diego with 11 points, posting 10 kills and one service ace, while outside hitter Maya Tabron tallied nine kills and opposite Lauren Page added seven. Libero Shara Venegas had a match-high 14 digs for the Mojo, her seventh match this season with at least 13 digs, and setter Sarah Sponcil had a season-high 20 assists.

Kendra Dahlke has been one of the top players in the Pro Volleyball Federation in 2025, ranking third in kills per set (3.94) and fifth in points per set (4.24). DaYeong Lee is sixth in the PVF in total assists with 350 total assists on the year and in assists per set averaging 10.00 per frame.

Ronika Stone remains one of the most accurate attackers in the league, ranking 10th in the PVF this season with a .392 kill percentage. In limited action this season, middle blocker Lauren Page has been a standout performer for the Mojo, totaling 10 blocks and 0.53 blocks per set, highlighted by a pair of four-block games against Indy. Venegas has come up huge in court coverage, averaging 3.84 digs per set, the third-best mark in the PVF, with 123 total digs on the season.

Omaha Supernovas Outlook

The Supernovas hit .299 as a team with 42 kills and only 10 hitting errors in Sunday's victory over the Mojo, adding 10 blocks and a pair of aces. Outside hitter Reagan Cooper head a team-leading 11 points with 10 kills on a .444 hitting, while outside hitter Brooke Nuneviller posted nine kills and one service ace of the season. Opposite Emily Londot had 10 points in the match, registering seven kills and three blocks while chipping in for eight digs. Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson dished out 34 assists and 10 digs.

Middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord leads the PVF in total blocks (33) and blocks per set (0.94), while ranking fifth in hitting percentage (.337). Reagan Cooper (4.19 points/set) and Brooke Nuneviller (4.11 points/set) are among the top scorers in the league. Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson is fifth in the PVF in total assists (352) and assists per set (10.06).

A trio of Omaha players rank in the top 10 in digs and digs per set. Camila Gómez leads the Novas and ranks third in the PVF with 140 digs and 3.89 per set. Valentín-Anderson is fifth with 3.71 digs per set and tied for sixth with 130 total digs, and Nuneviller is also tied for sixth in total digs (130) and is seventh in digs per set (3.61).

• Discuss this story on the Pro Volleyball Federation message board...





Pro Volleyball Federation Stories from February 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.