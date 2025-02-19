Vibe Take on Indy for Away Match

ATLANTA, Ga. - The Atlanta Vibe (6-5) are on the road on Thursday, February 20th, to rematch the Indy Ignite (5-5) on their home court. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, airing on YouTube.

Vibe vs. Ignite

The Vibe face off against the Ignite for the second time in the 2025 season. After just competing against Indy at home, Atlanta makes their way up to their opponent's home court.

The Atlanta Vibe delivered a thrilling five-set victory over the Indy Ignite on Sunday, February 16, 2025, at Gas South Arena. The Vibe showcased impressive offensive and defensive depth, hitting a solid .291 for the match. Outside hitter Pia Timmer had a standout performance, setting a career high in hitting efficiency at .378. Leah Edmond led the charge with a season high of 25 kills in a single match, while Merritt Beason and Taya Beller added 13 and 8 kills, respectively. Defensively, the Vibe were relentless, accumulating 78 digs and 13 blocks, with Khori Louis and Beason contributing four blocks each. The team also excelled in serving, posting six aces, while setter Marlie Monserez dished out 60 assists, a season high.

For the first time in franchise history, the Vibe will compete in a PVF match in Indianapolis. Two days later, the Vibe will remain in the area for the Inaugural PVF All-Star match, where four Vibe players will showcase their talents. The All-Star match is set to begin at 1:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on CBS.

Atlanta's match notes can be found in this link. After the All-Star match, the Vibe will continue their road trip to Columbus on Sunday, February 23rd. The Vibe will be back in Gas South Arena for their next home match on March 7th against the Vegas Thrill. First serve is set for 7:00 p.m. ET.

