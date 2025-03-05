Fury Fall to Omaha Supernovas

March 5, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

(Columbus Fury, Credit: Columbus Fury Communications) Columbus Fury go up for a block against the Omaha Supernovas(Columbus Fury, Credit: Columbus Fury Communications)

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Columbus Fury (4-10) fell to the Omaha Supernovas (10-4) in three sets on Wednesday night. The Supernovas led the match offensively, attacking at a .339 efficiency with 51 kills. The Fury trailed attacking .190 with 34 kills on the night. Fury led for most of the last set, gaining momentum from their six blocks, but fell short in their comeback effort.

SET ONE

Omaha got off to an early lead 1-7 with Emily Londot tallying two kills and two blocks in their six-point run. A kill from Izabella Rapacz stopped the run, but the Fury trailed the rest of the set. A kill from Raina Terry and another from Kaylee Cox shrunk the Supernova lead to 11-7. Back-to-back kills from Reagan Cooper and the Supernovas were up 22-15. Omaha took the set 25-17.

SET TWO

A first rally kill from Abby Walker, a Supernova service error, and a Walker ace set the Fury ahead 3-2 before tallying an additional two points to give Columbus a lead. The Supernovas came back to tie the set 13-13 and again 15-15. Fury trailed 17-20 after a Londot kill. Omaha's offense fired from all positions and went on a six-point run to close out the second set 25-17.

SET THREE

The Fury started down 5-2, but with a block from Rapacz, Columbus took a 7-6 lead. The lead continued as Cox and Terry battled at the net both offensively and defensively, taking the Fury up 16-13. A Supernovas ace and Brooke Nuneviller kill tied the score 18-18. Omaha led 24-20, but the Fury fought back at the end. A kill from Cox, a block from Morgan Lewis, and an ace from Paula Cerame kept the Fury in it, but Omaha took the third set 25-23.

UP NEXT

The Columbus Fury head to Addition Financial Arena to take on the Orlando Valkyries [10-4] on Saturday, March 9 at 6 p.m. ET.

