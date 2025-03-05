Mojo Fall in Three Sets at Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The San Diego Mojo dropped a three-set decision at the Grand Rapids Rise, 25-20, 26 - 24, 25-20, at Van Andel Arena on Wednesday evening. The loss snaps a two-game winning streak for the Mojo (4-9) and marks the second-straight sweep for Grand Rapids (5-8), who now hold a 2-1 lead in the season series.

Rookie outside hitter Maya Tabron led the Mojo with 10 points and nine kills, adding one block and eight digs, while fellow rookie outside Elise McGee had seven kills and six digs. Middle blocker Regan Pittman collected a match-high five blocks, her third consecutive game with at least five, and middle blocker Ronika Stone tallied three. Setter Sarah Sponcil dished out 17 assists for the Mojo and libero Shara Venegas led San Diego with 13 digs.

The match opened evenly with the teams splitting the first eight points before the Rise took control of the set with a five-point run to hold a 9-5 lead. Grand Rapids was in command for the remainder of the set with San Diego cutting the lead to two on three occasions but unable to move any closer. Outside hitter Jenaisya Moore highlighted the first set for the Mojo, collecting five kills on .556 hitting, while outside hitter Kendra Dahlke added three kills with a .429 hitting percentage.

It was all Grand Rapids to start set two as the hosts jumped to a 7-2 and then 10-5 lead. San Diego began chipping away at the deficit with a 6-1 run to tie score at 11-11, thanks in large part to a kill by Elise McGhee, block by Ronika Stone and series of errors by the Fury. The sides traded points late into the set until a block by Maya Tabron put the Mojo in front, 21-20. San Diego held the lead at match point, 24-23, before Grand Rapids put together a three-point run to win the set, 26-24. McGhee posted five kills and five blocks in the set and Tabron registered three kills, one block and four digs.

The back-and-forth scoring continued into set three as neither team was able to build momentum in the early portion of the frame. With the scored tied, 7-7, San Diego found a rhythm, winning five of the next six points to move ahead 12-8 punctuated by kills from Dahlke, Tabron and middle blocker Regan Pittman. Grand Rapids bounced back and slowly cut into the San Diego advantage, moving in front late with a 19-18 lead, then winning six of the final eight points to claim the set and match with 25-20 win. Pittman and Stone each tallied two blocks in the set.

San Diego will look to bounce back on Sunday when the squad hosts Grand Rapids this Sunday, March 9 at Viejas Arena. First serve is set for 4:03 p.m. PT in what will be the final regular-season matchup between the squads.

