Supernovas Roll Past Fury Again, Climb Back to First Place with Another Sweep

March 5, 2025 - Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF)

Omaha Supernovas middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Omaha Supernovas, Nebraska's professional volleyball team and first Pro Volleyball Champions, got a monster performance from rookie opposite Emily Londot, who recorded a match-high 19 points in Omaha's dominant 25-17, 25-17, 25-23 sweep of the Columbus Fury (4-10) Wednesday night at Nationwide Arena. The win marks Omaha's sixth in its last seven matches, moving the Supernovas (10-4) back into a tie with the Orlando Valkyries atop the Pro Volleyball Federation standings.

Londot put on a show in a return to her home state, pouring in 15 kills on a season-high .367 hitting percentage to go with three blocks, one ace and four digs. It was an offensive showcase for the Supernovas who also got impressive performances from outside hitters Reagan Cooper and Brooke Nuneviller. Making a second trip back to her former home, Cooper added 13 kills (.281) with seven digs and her team-leading 11th ace of the season. Nuneviller finished with 11 kills and hit over .300 for the sixth time in the last seven matches with a .308 clip. The Oregon product also recorded a match-high 15 digs with two aces and four assists.

Omaha middle blockers Kayla Caffey and Kaitlyn Hord combined for one of their best nights of the season. Caffey slammed down six kills on a team-high .455 clip with two blocks and her eighth ace of the year. Hord had five kills on nine swings with one error (.444) while posting three blocks and four digs. She continues to lead the PVF in both blocks (48) and blocks per set (1.00). Setter Natalia Valentín-Anderson hit the 40-assist mark for the fifth time in 2025 with 40 assists, nine digs and one kill. Libero Camila Gómez ended the night with 11 digs and a trio of assists.

The Supernovas hit .339, recording their sixth .300-plus hitting performance in franchise history and third of the season. Omaha put down eight blocks and tied its season high with five aces.

Kaylee Cox led the Fury with 14 points on 11 kills and three blocks. Opposite Izabella Rapacz chipped in eight kills and a pair of stuffs. The Supernovas' PVF-leading defense held Columbus to a .190 hitting percentage while also recording nine blocks and two aces.

Omaha settles in for an eight-day rest before a pair of road matches in Indy and Orlando. The Supernovas face the Ignite on Thursday, March 13 at 6 p.m. and then take on the Orlando Valkyries on Saturday, March 15 at 6 p.m. CST. Both matches will be streamed live on the PVF YouTube Channel.

Key Notes

Londot's 19 points is a franchise record for most points in a three-set match. The previous record of 18 was held by Cooper, who had 18 points in the sweep of Grand Rapids on January 12, 2025.

The Supernovas recorded their seventh sweep of the season which is most in the PVF.

Omaha set a team record for most assists in a three-set match with 48. The previous record was 47, which again happened in Grand Rapids on January 12.

Wednesday's win marked the fourth-straight road win for the Supernovas, breaking the previous record of three set in 2024. The win streak dates back to Feb. 6 at Indy - when Londot made her first career professional start.

Omaha set a new franchise record for most team points in a three-set match with 64.

Set 1: Cooper got the party started with a kill on her former home court, jumpstarting a 7-1 run to start the match. Londot posted four points in the run with two kills and two blocks, while Hord also tallied a pair of kills. Cooper, Londot and Nuneviller each added a kill in to hold a steady lead at 11-5. Raina Terry and Cox went back-to-back on kills to cut the deficit to four, but Caffey and Hord responded with one kill each. Londot put down her fifth kill of the opening set, which was followed by Cooper's ace to put Omaha up 16-10 heading into the media timeout. The Fury kept pace with the Supernovas as Abby Walker added two kills to keep within striking distance at 20-15 Omaha. Then, Cooper and Londot recorded two kills apiece to make up the next four points giving the Supernovas set point. Cox fended off the loss with a point, but Nuneviller ended the set for a 25-17 win.

Omaha's offense ran like a well-oiled machine with a .429 hitting percentage as Londot led all players with seven kills. Cooper added four while Nuneviller tallied three kills on five swings (.600). The Fury hit .290 and got three kills apiece from Walker (.750) and Cox for a team high.

Set 2: Walker opened the scoring with a middle attack, which was quickly answered by a Columbus error and Londot kill for a 2-1 Omaha lead. Walker responded by serving a 5-0 run as she grabbed an ace while Cox tallied a kill for Columbus to gain a 5-2 edge. Kaley Rammelsberg got into the action with a point. Back-to-back kills from Terry gave the Fury an 11-8 advantage. Nuneviller terminated on a swing and Caffey put down an ace to cut the deficit to one at 11-10. Cox recorded a kill, but a service error and Londot kill tied the set at 12. After briefly retaking the lead off a Cox kill, the Supernovas found momentum with a 3-0 run as Londot added to her total with a kill and block for a 15-13 Omaha lead. The Fury tied the score at 15, but Caffey spearheaded a 3-0 run with a kill and block to put the Supernovas up 18-15. Up 19-17, Omaha ended the set on a 6-0 run with four different players tallying a point which included Londot, Caffey, Valentín-Anderson and Cooper - who put down the set-clinching kill.

The Supernovas continued their offensive onslaught with a .378 hitting percentage as Londot led the team again with six kills (.385). Cooper chipped in five kills with Nuneviller adding three on nine swings (.333). The Columbus offense took a downturn with a .158 clip as Cox tallied three kills.

Set 3: Omaha once again started hot with a 5-2 run, which was made up of kills from Cooper and Londot, plus a block from Hord. The Fury answered with a 5-1 run as Rapacz collected a kill and block to make it 7-6 Columbus. Londot ended the rally to tie the set, but Rapasz tooled the block and Terry recorded a stuff for a 9-7 Fury edge. A Caffey kill and Nuneviller ace tied the set again at nine. A net violation from Omaha ignited a 4-0 run for Columbus as Walker put away an overpass and the team came up with a block for a 13-9 lead. Rapasz later put down consecutive kills to build the Fury lead to 18-14. That's when Nuneviller took over the match tallying three kills in a 4-0 run - which included Londot's ace - to force a Columbus timeout tied up at 18. A service error briefly gave the lead back to the Fury, but Nuneviller added another kill and an ace to put Omaha up 21-19 off a 3-0 run. Terry terminated out of a timeout, but Cooper, Nuneviller and Hord all responded with points to make the score 24-20. Cox fended off match point with a kill, which was followed by a Morgan Lewis block on a long rally. An ace by setter Wilma Rivera cut the lead to 24-23 forcing an Omaha timeout. Cooper eliminated any drama with her 13th and final kill of the match to deliver a 25-23 deuce set win for the Supernovas.

Omaha had its worst offensive set with a .188 hitting percentage. Nuneviller tallied a team-high five kills while Cooper finished with four. Columbus hit at a worse clip (.139) with a team-high five kills from both Cox (.417) and Rapacz.

