Furloughed Employees Receive Two Free Tickets

BOWIE, Md - The Bowie Baysox invite all government employees affected by the 2019 shutdown to register for a pair of free tickets to our April 12 "Beltway Battle" matchup against the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals at 7:05 p.m.

Any furloughed employee with a valid government-issued photo identification can receive two free tickets to the April 12 game by going to the Baysox website (www.baysox.com) and filling out the "Government Shutdown" form online by February 15, 2019.

All registered government employees will receive e-mail notification from the Bowie Baysox in mid-March with instructions on how to obtain their free tickets to the Bowie Baysox game on April. Any additional questions can be sent in an email (info@baysox.com) and a member of the Baysox front office will answer promptly.

The Bowie Baysox 2019 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union. The Baysox will return in 2019 to celebrate their 27th Season. The team's 2019 home opener will be Thursday, April 11, against the Harrisburg Senators at 6:35 p.m. To keep up with Baysox news during the offseason, visit baysox.com and be sure to follow the Baysox on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

